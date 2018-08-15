More Culture:

August 15, 2018

Former chef from Santucci's, Opa opening Point Breeze BYOB with charitable twist

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
stina passyunk chef Kory Aversa/Aversa PR

Stina co-owners, Chef Bobby Saritsoglou and Christina Kallas-Saritsoglou.

Chef Bobby Saritsoglou, known for running the kitchen at Opa until last year, is opening up his own restaurant this fall, offering Mediterranean cuisine with a charitable twist.

Satitsoglou is opening Stina Pizzeria in Point Breeze (1705 Snyder Ave.) with wife Christina Kallas-Saritsoglou, a co-founder of Philly AIDS Thrift who will outfit the space with treasures found throughout local vintage shops and flea markets. The couple lives nearby and has been working to renovate the space that once housed a candy store.

Stina -- the chef's nickname for his wife -- will focus on brick oven pizza and other wood-fired fare. The oven is imported from Genoa, Italy.

"It will be the heart of the operation, from pizza to bread to roasted meats and vegetables all gently kissed by smoke," the chef said in a press release.

"This will be our only cooking implement, so it will be our workhorse."

Trust that Saritsoglou knows what he's doing when it comes to slinging pies -- before his time at Opa, he was executive chef at Santucci's. The menu will also reflect his most recent experience at Will BYOB, where he will remain until Stina opens.

Stina promises affordable prices and monthly donations from restaurant proceeds to local charities, community projects, and schools. The donations will be coupled with ongoing community cleanups, planting, and other projects.

The space will seat only 28 to start, with additional outdoor seating coming in 2019. Stina will be open Tuesday through Saturday for both lunch and dinner. 

Stina joins a string of other new food and drink developments in the Point Breeze area some refer to as Newbold (though it's a touchy subject). Thirsty Soul, the new church-themed bar on West Passyunk and Snyder, is just around the corner, while heavy-hitting beer stops (Second District Brewing, South Philadelphia Taproom, Brewery ARS) are also nearby.

Keep up with Stina updates on Instagram.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Santucci's Pizza Openings Charities South Philadelphia Philly AIDS Thrift Mediterranean Newbold Point Breeze Passyunk

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Doug Pederson is a Philadelphia legend
050318DougPederson

Investigations

Landmark report on sexual abuse by Pennsylvania priests includes a handful with stops in Philadelphia
08142018_stained_glass_Unsplash

Eagles

Five players who impressed at Eagles training camp, five who didn't
081418JalenMills

Comedy

Andy Cowan's new 'Banging My Head...' book reveals untold 'Seinfeld' storylines
Andy Cowan

Travel

Philadelphia airport installs 'short story dispenser' to help travelers pass time
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia International Airport

Health News

Penn Medicine hospitals ranked among nation's best by U.S. News and World Report
HUP_Google_Maps

Escapes

Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Travelzoo - Peru

$899 -- 6-Night Essential Peru Vacation w/Meals & Hotel

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.