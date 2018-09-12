SausageFest returns to South Philly for fourth year

The fourth South Philly SausageFest will take place on Saturday, Sept. 29.

On West Passyunk Avenue, there will be bands, art vendors, craft beer and plenty of tasty sausages from local restaurants.



This year's participants are ​Cafe Y Chocolate, ​Martin's Specialty Sausage, Mike's BBQ, Moon Dawg Sundaes, Philly Pretzel Factory, South Philadelphia Taproom, Taproom on 19th and Thirsty Soul.



Attendees can expect Italian, kielbasa, chorizo, vegan and more sausage types to be served on the avenue.

To pair with the dishes, there will be Oktoberfest brews, spiced ales and craft cocktails from a variety of regional craft breweries and distilleries.

While adults drink and eat, kids can hang out in their own play area, where there will be hula hoops, face-painting, a water-sprayer, sidewalk chalk and a family-friendly performance by Johnny Shortcake.

SausageFest will run from noon to 7 p.m. It's free to attend, just pay-as-you-go. However, there's also an option to buy beer tickets in advance.

Proceeds from the festival will benefit and fund Newbold Community Development Corporation's Street Cleaning Program, which provides employment for 10 disabled Philadelphia residents.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Noon to 7 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

West Passyunk Avenue ​(from South Broad Street to 15th Street)

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.