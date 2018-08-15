Tickets available for CiderFest at the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park

Soon, it will be time to put down your summer rosé and embrace fall drinks. Pumpkin beers get a lot of love once the weather turns, but sometimes a refreshing glass of hard cider is the way to go.

In September, CiderFest will return to the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park, a collection of 18th and 19th-century homes preserved as museums. At the event, attendees will be able to try some of the best cider Pennsylvania has to offer.

Original 13 from Kensington, Kurant from Fishtown and Hale & True from Bella Vista are a few of this year's participants pouring samples.

CiderFest will take place Saturday, Sept. 29 – and day-of tickets may be available – but if you want to save $5, order before Saturday, Sept. 1.

The early bird tickets are $40 for general admission and $60 for the new, VIP option.



All attendees will receive a souvenir tasting cup to drink cider samples from and house-to-house transportation. Participating houses include Cedar Grove, Laurel Hill Mansion, Lemon Hill Mansion, Mount Pleasant, Historic Strawberry Mansion and Woodford.

Saturday, Sept. 29

$40-$60 per person

Historic Houses of Fairmount Park

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.