August 01, 2018

Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest will return in early fall

There will be party animals and real animals at this German bier fest

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Ale Fest at Philadelphia Zoo Courtesy of the Philadelphia Zoo/Summer Ale Fest

OktoBEARfest is a new drinking event at the zoo and is similar to the popular Summer Ale Fest.

The Philadelphia Zoo's OktoBEARfest, the German bier festival that launched last year, will return on Saturday, Sept. 15.

At the early fall festival, there will be more than 100 beers available to taste, from breweries like Tröegs, Brooklyn Brewery, Dock Street, Highway Manor, Cape May Brewing and Goose Island.

There will be 70-plus beer stations with two styles of beer at each.

Ticket holders will be able to sample as many brews as they please from their souvenir tasting cup, while walking through the zoo to check out the animal exhibits. 

Keeper demonstrations and animal meet-and-greets will take place throughout the night as well.

There will be food trucks selling delicious bites, yard games, a photo booth, live music and a DJ dance party, too.

Tickets for OktoBEARfest are $55 per person. There are also early-access tickets available for $65 and non-drinker tickets for $35.

If you purchase before Wednesday, Aug. 15, and use the code "OKTEARLY" you can get $5 off the price. 

The event will take place rain or shine, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

OktoBEARfest 2018

Saturday, Sept. 15
5-8 p.m. | $35-$65 per person
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

