August 01, 2018

Restaurant in Philly to pay it forward by picking up tab for lucky diners

They're taking care of the bill for a random table every night through Labor Day weekend

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Karma in Old City Courtesy of/Mike Prince

Karma is located in Old City. The restaurant serves authentic Indian food.

We've all heard feel-good stories of a stranger paying a bill for someone who doesn't expect it.

Those acts of kindness are few and far between, but what's even more unexpected is a restaurant offering to pick up the tab for a different table of unsuspecting diners every night for a full month.

Karma, an Old City restaurant that serves authentic Indian cuisine, has decided to randomly select one table of up to four guests per night, and surprise them by paying for their entire check.

There's no strings attached, but customers are asked to still leave gratuity for their servers.

The good karma will happen nightly – starting tonight – through Labor Day weekend.

"Karma is all about doing good for others, and my team and I feel this is a really fantastic way of living up to our name," said Mani Thillai, managing partner of the restaurant.

