July 31, 2018

Three Philly-area spots are among Bon Appétit's 'Best New Restaurants' of 2018

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Suraya Courtesy of Melissa Alam/Suraya

Suraya is a Levant-inspired multi-concept eatery in the heart of Fishtown.

Bon Appétit magazine has crowned 50 new restaurants across the country as the best debuts this year, honoring three in the Philadelphia area.

For now, the top 50 are only ranked alphabetically; the magazine will later narrow the selection down to its final "Hot 10."

Two restaurants in the Fishtown and Northern Liberties areas are in the running for one of those 10 spots. The first is Suraya, the all-day market and cafe that just added dinner service in May. The Middle Eastern fare garnered significant attention and accolades before dinner was even part of the mix, and in the last few months, the Frankford Avenue spot's dinner selections of seafood and lamb and has only drawn more love.

Not far from Suraya is Cadence, a BYOB on Girard Avenue with à la carte and three-course fixed price menus of American fare, which is also among Bon Appétit's long-list favorites. Cadence opened its doors in March as a project from Samantha Kincaid, Jon Nodler, and Michael Fry, all previously of High Street Hospitality.

The third Philly-area restaurant recognized by the magazine is across the river, at Collingswood, N.J.'s Hearthside. The restaurant specializes in wood-fired American food with an emphasis on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients.

If past years are any indication, recognition from Bon Appétit is sure to cause an uptick in interest for these local restaurants. Palizzi Social Club, which was selected for the Top 10 of the same list in 2017, has been evermore impossible to get into; other recognized restaurants in Philly such as Wm. Mulherin's Sons and Res Ipsa have also had increased demand thanks to the list.

The final Bon Appetit Hot 10 list will be revealed Aug. 14. Check out the full list of 2018 nominees here.

