Al Pacino pays visit to Manco & Manco Pizza at Jersey Shore

The Jersey Shore got a visit from legendary actor Al Pacino on Monday afternoon.

Manco & Manco Pizza, the popular restaurant with locations in Ocean City and Somers Point, posted a photo of "The Godfather" actor in his car picking up a special delivery.

Pacino recently played the role of Joe Paterno in the HBO feature named after the late Penn State football coach.

It's possible the New York City native is familiar with the history of Manco & Manco, whose first restaurant was opened by Frank Manco in 1956 near Ninth Street and the Boardwalk in Ocean City.

Charles and Mary Bangle, the owners of the pizza chain, were sentenced last year in a tax evasion scheme dating back to 2010.

Or maybe Pacino had read that earlier this week Esquire had named Manco & Manco's the "best slice you've never tasted" and needed to try it for himself.

Pacino was spotted at the Manco & Manco pizzeria at Ninth Street and the Boardwalk, which opened in 2017 in the location of Ocean City's former Strand Theater. Ocean City Patch reported the actor ate at the restaurant with family Monday afternoon, and a few hours later, the owners saw him in his car outside and offered him another pizza to go. That's when the Facebook photo above was snapped.

