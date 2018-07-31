More News:

July 31, 2018

Al Pacino pays visit to Manco & Manco Pizza at Jersey Shore

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Celebrities
Manco & Manco Manco & Manco/Facebook

Manco & Manco Pizza location at 9th Street and the Boardwalk in Ocean City, New Jersey.

The Jersey Shore got a visit from legendary actor Al Pacino on Monday afternoon.

Manco & Manco Pizza, the popular restaurant with locations in Ocean City and Somers Point, posted a photo of "The Godfather" actor in his car picking up a special delivery.

Pacino recently played the role of Joe Paterno in the HBO feature named after the late Penn State football coach.

It's possible the New York City native is familiar with the history of Manco & Manco, whose first restaurant was opened by Frank Manco in 1956 near Ninth Street and the Boardwalk in Ocean City.

Charles and Mary Bangle, the owners of the pizza chain, were sentenced last year in a tax evasion scheme dating back to 2010.

Or maybe Pacino had read that earlier this week Esquire had named Manco & Manco's the "best slice you've never tasted" and needed to try it for himself.

Pacino was spotted at the Manco & Manco pizzeria at Ninth Street and the Boardwalk, which opened in 2017 in the location of Ocean City's former Strand Theater. Ocean City Patch reported the actor ate at the restaurant with family Monday afternoon, and a few hours later, the owners saw him in his car outside and offered him another pizza to go. That's when the Facebook photo above was snapped.

Follow Michael & PhillyVoice on Twitter @mtanen88 | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Michael's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Restaurants Celebrities Ocean City Jersey Shore New Jersey Pizza

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Could Phillies make a move for Bryce Harper or Andrew McCutchen?
073118_Harper-Bryce_usat

YouTube

Philly has its very own Uber karaoke show host on YouTube, and his name is Driver Ed
Driver Ed

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection after the first few days of training camp
073018DougPederson

Business

They train rescue dogs as police K-9 officers and create the gear they need to do their job
Throw Away Dogs Gear

Music

PHOTOS: The 25th annual XPoNential Music Festival
Carroll - 2018 XPoNential Music Festival

Pop Culture

Learn the history of the 'Rocky Steps' from the people who made it famous
Stock_Carroll - Rocky Statue

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Lightning McQueen at Disneys Epcot

$109 & up -- Orlando Area Hilton Hotels With Over $200 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.