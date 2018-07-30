More Events:

July 30, 2018

The Bacon Brothers to perform at Ocean City Music Pier

Michael and Kevin Bacon recently released a new album

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Bacon Brothers PA Images/Sipa USA

Michael Bacon and Kevin Bacon of the Bacon Brothers perform during the second annual Love Rocks NYC! concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York.

In 2016, the Bacon Brothers, a rock band comprised of siblings Michael and Kevin Bacon, played a sold-out show in Ocean City, N.J.

On Monday, Aug. 6, they'll return to the Shore to perform another concert at the Ocean City Music Pier.

Tickets are currently still available through Ticketmaster, starting at $39. 

The show will begin at 7 p.m.

In June, the Bacon Brothers released a 10-track, self-titled album. Their debut album, "Forosoco," came out in 1997.

The Bacon Brothers

Monday, Aug. 6
7 p.m. | Tickets starting at $39
Ocean City Music Pier
825 Boardwalk, Ocean City, N.J. 08226

