The Bacon Brothers to perform at Ocean City Music Pier

In 2016, the Bacon Brothers, a rock band comprised of siblings Michael and Kevin Bacon, played a sold-out show in Ocean City, N.J.

On Monday, Aug. 6, they'll return to the Shore to perform another concert at the Ocean City Music Pier.

Tickets are currently still available through Ticketmaster, starting at $39.

The show will begin at 7 p.m.

In June, the Bacon Brothers released a 10-track, self-titled album. Their debut album, "Forosoco," came out in 1997.

