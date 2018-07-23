Tony Award-winning musical 'Once' to be performed at the Arden Theatre

July 23, 2018
This fall, the Tony Award-winning musical "Once" will be performed at the Arden Theatre in Old City.
In the musical, which is set in Dublin, Ireland, an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant are drawn together by their shared love of music.
"Once" is based on the 2007 film by the same name, with music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová.
The song "Falling Slowly" won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.
The production will be at the Arden Theatre from Thursday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 21. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 15.
Thursday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 21
Arden Theatre
40 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
