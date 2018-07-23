More Events:

July 23, 2018

Tony Award-winning musical 'Once' to be performed at the Arden Theatre

Tickets for the production go on sale soon

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Musicals
music sheets Photo by Valentino Funghi/ on Unsplash

The song "Falling Slowly" from "Once" won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

This fall, the Tony Award-winning musical "Once" will be performed at the Arden Theatre in Old City.

In the musical, which is set in Dublin, Ireland, an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant are drawn together by their shared love of music.

"Once" is based on the 2007 film by the same name, with music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová. 

The song "Falling Slowly" won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

The production will be at the Arden Theatre from Thursday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 21. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 15.

"Once"

Thursday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 21
Arden Theatre
40 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

