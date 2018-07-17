More Events:

July 17, 2018

'FIGMAGO' is a hands-on art adventure in Bella Vista

It's described as a 'mural that comes to life'

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Murals
FIGMAGO Courtesy of/FIGMAGO

A work of art becomes a world of art through secret passageways, 3D murals, and hands-on exploration.

"FIGMAGO," created by muralist Meg Saligman and contemporary dance company Brian Sanders’ JUNK, will open in Bella Vista on Wednesday, July 18.

The artists describe the new, multi-room attraction as "entering the wacky mind of a muralist...part dance performance, part art installation, part room escape." It's a "mural that comes to life."

RELATED: The Ghostly Circus will return to Laurel Hill Cemetery for a fifth year | Drink beer, cider and glögg at American Swedish History Museum's SmörgåsBeer

There will be secret passageways and color-changing walls in the hands-on art adventure that is "FIGMAGO."

Visitors will first get a tour of Saligman's studio and insight into her creative process. She has worked on six murals in Philadelphia.

After, visitors will be let loose to explore the attraction's different rooms, each with its own art installation and theme.

"FIGMAGO" is an hour-long experience. Those who want to also watch an aerial acrobatic performance by Brian Sanders' JUNK should opt for "FIGMAGO Alive," which runs 75 minutes.

Tickets for "FIGMAGO" are $24 for adults and $16 for children age 12 and under. Tickets for "FIGMAGO Alive" are $38.

The attraction will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.

"FIGMAGO" and "FIGMAGO Alive"

Wednesdays through Sundays from July 18 through Sept. 23
$16-$38 per person
825 Bainbridge St., Philadelphia PA 19147

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Murals Philadelphia Bella Vista Family-Friendly Performances Art

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The biggest takeaways from Sixers' 2018 Summer League tour
070918-ZhaireSmith-USAToday

Social Media

Dogs invade Twitter as Amazon Prime Day kicks off with crash
Amazon Prime Day Dogs

Weddings

Carson Wentz got married in Bucks County over the weekend
011018CarsonWentz

Prevention

Drexel conference focuses on how to keep EMTs safe from violence
Stock_Carroll - Ambulance at CHoP

Fitness

New course announced for 5,000 Yards Dash
Yards

Music

Taylor Swift hit by technical difficulties during show at Lincoln Financial Field
Taylor Swift

Escapes

Limited - Bankok

$969 & up -- 9-Nt. Bangkok, Chiang Mai & Phuket Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.