'FIGMAGO' is a hands-on art adventure in Bella Vista

"FIGMAGO," created by muralist Meg Saligman and contemporary dance company Brian Sanders’ JUNK, will open in Bella Vista on Wednesday, July 18.

The artists describe the new, multi-room attraction as "entering the wacky mind of a muralist...part dance performance, part art installation, part room escape." It's a "mural that comes to life."

There will be secret passageways and color-changing walls in the hands-on art adventure that is "FIGMAGO."

Visitors will first get a tour of Saligman's studio and insight into her creative process. She has worked on six murals in Philadelphia.

After, visitors will be let loose to explore the attraction's different rooms, each with its own art installation and theme.

"FIGMAGO" is an hour-long experience. Those who want to also watch an aerial acrobatic performance by Brian Sanders' JUNK should opt for "FIGMAGO Alive," which runs 75 minutes.

Tickets for "FIGMAGO" are $24 for adults and $16 for children age 12 and under. Tickets for "FIGMAGO Alive" are $38.

The attraction will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Wednesdays through Sundays from July 18 through Sept. 23

$16-$38 per person

825 Bainbridge St., Philadelphia PA 19147



