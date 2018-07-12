The Ghostly Circus will return to Laurel Hill Cemetery for a fifth year

July 12, 2018
For the fifth year, The Ghostly Circus will take over Laurel Hill Cemetery. Amid the tombs, fire dancers and aerial performers from 7textures will put on an other-worldly show.
The unique production will have elements of "The Inferno" from Dante Alighieri’s epic poem, "Divine Comedy."
After, there will be a "Dance With the Dead" party.
The Ghostly Circus will take place Friday, Aug. 10, and Saturday, Aug. 11. Tickets are $30 online and $40 day-of. Children under 12 can attend for $15.
Remember to bring a blanket or beach chair, plus cash for the onsite food vendors and the wine and beer bar.
On both dates, the show will start at 8 p.m., but Laurel Hill Cemetery suggests arriving at 7.
Not sure what to expect? Below are photos from past year's performances.
Friday, Aug. 10 through Saturday, Aug. 11
8 p.m. | $15-$40 per person
Laurel Hill Cemetery
3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132