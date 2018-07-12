More Events:

July 12, 2018

The Ghostly Circus will return to Laurel Hill Cemetery for a fifth year

Watch fire dancers and aerial performers amid the tombs

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Circus Arts
Carroll - Ghostly Circus.jpg Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Roo Marie, Amanda Mandalay, and Tippy breathe fire during their performance in the Ghostly Circus: Heaven's Theatre.

For the fifth year, The Ghostly Circus will take over Laurel Hill Cemetery. Amid the tombs, fire dancers and aerial performers from 7textures will put on an other-worldly show.

The unique production will have elements of "The Inferno" from Dante Alighieri’s epic poem, "Divine Comedy."

After, there will be a "Dance With the Dead" party.

The Ghostly Circus will take place Friday, Aug. 10, and Saturday, Aug. 11. Tickets are $30 online and $40 day-of. Children under 12 can attend for $15.

Remember to bring a blanket or beach chair, plus cash for the onsite food vendors and the wine and beer bar.

On both dates, the show will start at 8 p.m., but Laurel Hill Cemetery suggests arriving at 7.

Not sure what to expect? Below are photos from past year's performances.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Multiple stages of the 'Ghostly Circus' were built into the landscape of Laurel Hill Cemetery, Friday, May 20, 2016, for the event which featured aerial performances, dance, and fire spinning.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Allie Hart spins a fire hoop during one of her many performances Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The audience of the Ghostly Circus sat amongst gravestones while they watched the performances at Laurel Hill Cemetery.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Laura Rennegade hangs for an aerial cube during a duet performance with Erin Flannigan.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Performers Rae Mae, (top), and Wei Wei, perform on the the aerial silks at the Ghostly Circus: Heaven's Theatre.


The Ghostly Circus 2018

Friday, Aug. 10 through Saturday, Aug. 11
8 p.m. | $15-$40 per person
Laurel Hill Cemetery
3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

