The Ghostly Circus will return to Laurel Hill Cemetery for a fifth year

For the fifth year, The Ghostly Circus will take over Laurel Hill Cemetery. Amid the tombs, fire dancers and aerial performers from 7textures will put on an other-worldly show.

The unique production will have elements of "The Inferno" from Dante Alighieri’s epic poem, "Divine Comedy."

After, there will be a "Dance With the Dead" party.

The Ghostly Circus will take place Friday, Aug. 10, and Saturday, Aug. 11. Tickets are $30 online and $40 day-of. Children under 12 can attend for $15.

Remember to bring a blanket or beach chair, plus cash for the onsite food vendors and the wine and beer bar.

On both dates, the show will start at 8 p.m., but Laurel Hill Cemetery suggests arriving at 7.

Not sure what to expect? Below are photos from past year's performances.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Multiple stages of the 'Ghostly Circus' were built into the landscape of Laurel Hill Cemetery, Friday, May 20, 2016, for the event which featured aerial performances, dance, and fire spinning.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Allie Hart spins a fire hoop during one of her many performances Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The audience of the Ghostly Circus sat amongst gravestones while they watched the performances at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Laura Rennegade hangs for an aerial cube during a duet performance with Erin Flannigan.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Performers Rae Mae, (top), and Wei Wei, perform on the the aerial silks at the Ghostly Circus: Heaven's Theatre.

