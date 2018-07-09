This summer's Shakespeare in Clark Park production is 'Twelfth Night'

Each summer, theater company Shakespeare in Clark Park performs one of Shakespeare's plays for free outside in University City.

From Wednesday, July 25, through Sunday, July 29, there will be evening performances of "Twelfth Night" in Clark Park.

For those who need a Shakespeare refresher, in the comedy, a woman disguises herself as a man and countless love triangles pop-up because of her guise.

Here is a description of the play from Shakespeare in Clark Park:

Shipwrecked, stranded and separated, twins Viola and Sebastian each fears the other lost. Using her wits, Viola disguises herself as a page boy and stumbles into a love triangle that upends the island of Illyria. Join Shakespeare in Clark Park for a glam rock exploration of the Bard's classic romance featuring some of Philadelphia's finest student musicians, alongside professional actors in a land where music is the food of love. In this 'Twelfth Night,' anything can happen.

Remember to bring a blanket to sit on for the performance and pack a picnic to enjoy dinner and a show.

If it rains, "Twelfth Night" will be performed inside Harold Prince Theatre at 3680 Walnut St.

Wednesday, July 25 through Sunday, July 29

7 p.m. | Free

Clark Park

4300-4398 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104



