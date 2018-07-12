PHOTOS: New Cirque du Soleil routine sets the [handle]bar even higher

An almost mountain-like range of tents resembling massive Hershey’s Kisses have popped up adjacent to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA.

That’s Cirque du Soleil’s Big Top tour of "Volta." Performers from around the world will bring the audience on a creative journey of transformation and freedom while incorporating so much of the high-flying acrobatic sequences you’d expect from a Cirque show. Volta also features creative acts of trampoline, shape diving, ladders, rope-skipping, contemporary dance and bungee routines. And for the first time – an impressive BMX routine sends performers launching into the air from massive plexiglass ramps positioned just feet from the audience.

"[Volta] is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one’s true potential, and recognizing one’s own power to make it possible. Ultimate freedom comes with self-acceptance, and with the liberation of judgement of others," the show is described as in a press release.