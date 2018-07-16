More Events:

July 16, 2018

Drink beer, cider and glögg at American Swedish History Museum's SmörgåsBeer

At the annual event, learn about Swedish culture while eating and drinking

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Swedish flag Photo by Jonathan Brinkhorst/on Unsplash

The flag of Sweden has a blue field with a yellow Scandinavian cross that extends to the edges.

SmörgåsBeer 2018 at the American Swedish History Museum in FDR Park will take place Saturday, July 21. 

At the annual event, which will run 5 to 8 p.m., learn about Swedish culture while eating and drinking.

There will be beer from Yards Brewing Co., Saint Benjamin Brewing Co., Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co., Crooked Eye Brewery, Cartesian Brewing Co., Sterling Pig Beer and Brooklyn Brewery.

In addition to the local brews, this year, there will be Swedish Rekorderlig Cider and glögg (Swedish mulled wine) by Napa-based Sjoeblom Winery.

After grabbing a drink, attendees can play lawn games, dance to music by DJ Robert Drake and take a traditional Swedish "tipsrunda," or quiz walk, through the museum.

Tickets to attend SmörgåsBeer are $30 online and $35 at the door. Included is a commemorative glass, drink samples, Swedish food and museum admission.

SmörgåsBeer 2018

Saturday, July 21
5-8 p.m. | $30-$35 per person
American Swedish History Museum
1900 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19145

