More Events:

July 10, 2018

Rewatch the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII at Garage Passyunk

One of the greatest moments in Philadelphia sports history

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Super Bowl Lii
Nick Foles Super Bowl LII Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY SPORTS, File

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles hoists the Lombardi Trophy after beating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

On Wednesday, July 18, relive every memorable moment from Super Bowl LII, where the underdog Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots.

Beginning at 5 p.m., Garage Passyunk will replay the game on the bar's TVs through close.

RELATED: This summer, watch highlights from the Eagles’ championship on a 40-ft. screen | Similarities between Phillies and Super Bowl champion Eagles becoming impossible to ignore | Eagles tied for best odds in NFC to make playoffs this year

Rewatch Tom Brady fumble the ball, the Philly Special, Zach Ertz score a touchdown and more of the best moments from the game that made the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champions.

During the party, there will be Bud and Bud Light specials and giveaways.

Eagles Super Bowl Replay Party

Wednesday, July 18
Beginning at 5 p.m.
Garage Passyunk
1231 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Parties Super Bowl Lii Philadelphia Food & Drink Eagles Bars Screenings Super Bowl

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Five players the Phillies should trade for (if they can't get Manny Machado)
0710_Mike_Moustakas_USAT

Allegations

LeSean McCoy denies disturbing allegations of domestic violence against ex-girlfriend
012118LeSeanMcCoy

Organized Crime

Mob Talk: The Philly mobster and the movie star
04302018_skinny_joey_merlino_MTS

Eagles

Is the Eagles' roster better or worse in 2018 than it was in 2017: Offense edition
Carroll - Eagles Stock Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement, Donnel

Food & Drink

Dîner en Blanc reveals new menu, opens waitlist registration this week
Diner En Blanc

Arts & Culture

Outdoor coworking spaces to pop up at The Navy Yard
L.L.Bean outdoor coworking space

Escapes

Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Limited - Barcelona and Marrackech Vacation

$1119 & up -- 6-Night Barcelona & Marrakech Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Louvre in Paris France

$1599 -- France Weeklong Tour incl. Paris & Loire Valley w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.