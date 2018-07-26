More Culture:

July 26, 2018

SoBol Philly is expanding with larger location in University City

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
SoBol Philly UCity smoothie Mike Prince/Peter Breslow Consulting & PR

SoBol Philly is opening a second location at 3737 Spruce St.

SoBol Philly, still a relatively new fast-casual option in Center City focused on açai bowls and smoothies, is opening a second location near the University of Pennsylvania.

At the corner of 38th and Spruce streets, SoBol will open a substantially larger venue than the SoBol Philly store that opened on 17th Street. The additional size will accommodate the expected higher volume of student customers in University City.

The store will be more than double the size of the Rittenhouse location, clocking at about 1,716 square feet with 40 seats.

MORE CULTUREWhy do peaches have fuzz?

The first Philly location was the SolBol's first venture outside the New York area, where there are 22 locations throughout New York City and the suburbs.

Mike Quinn, co-owner of SoBol Philly, said the shop's first Philadelphia location had a better opening month than any store in the New York area had experienced.

"Opening in the heart of a major university in the fourth largest city in the U.S. is giving us even higher expectations for our second location," Quinn said in a press release.

MORE CULTUREMayonnaise ice cream is a thing that now exists

"We expect our University City SoBol to be very busy."

The shop is slated to open late August, coinciding with the return of students to campus. Check out renderings of the space below.

Mike Prince/Peter Breslow Consulting & PR

Rendering of the new SoBol Philly space at 3737 Spruce St.


Mike Prince/Peter Breslow Consulting & PR

Rendering of the new SoBol Philly at 3737 Spruce St.


Mike Prince/Peter Breslow Consulting & PR

Açai bowl from SoBol Philly.


Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants University City Philadelphia Drexel University University of Pennsylvania Food & Drink

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Nick Foles: ‘I don’t care’ how people label me
061418_Wentz-Foles_usat

Weather

Severe flooding closes Knoebels, Hershey Park as more rain looms
Knoebels Flooding

Investigations

Spring-Ford Area School District investigates teacher who wrestles as a Nazi
kevin bean blitzkrieg wwwa

Eagles

Brandon Graham 'confident' ankle will be ready for Eagles' Week 1 matchup against Falcons
011718BrandonGraham

Weddings

Carson Wentz shows off honeymoon photos, new tattoo
wildflowers by design wentz wedding

Food & Drink

Made in America hosting competition to choose festival's food vendors
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Escapes

Limited - Tahiti and Moorea

$4095 -- Tahiti & Moorea: Luxe Retreat w/Overwater Villa & Flights
Limited - Castle in Ireland

$1100 -- Weeklong Guided Trip through Ireland

 *
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.