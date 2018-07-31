Four ducklings were trapped in a Ventnor storm drain and here's how they were rescued

I am back on the animal beat this week to bring you another heartwarming story of an animal in distress that somehow comes out on top.

This one is small, but mighty. A real tear jerker. Here we go.

It's another typical day down the shore in Ventnor. (Never been? While you're here, take a look at our Ventnor shore guide before summer is over.)

The Rite Aid pharmacy parking lot was business-as-usual, save for an entire family of baby ducklings trapped in a storm drain. Apparently this is something that happens quite often.

The mother or father duck, captured on video here and posted to Facebook by a considered citizen (good on you, sir), is obviously distressed and pacing around the drain. A natural parental instinct. You can hear chirps from the ducklings stuck down there, crying out for help.





Then, to the delight of a forming crowd of families, it appears that four men — including Ventnor City emergency responders, according to The Press of Atlantic City — come to assess the damage.

They eventually lift up the storm grate and use some kind of net to lift out not just one, but four (!) ducklings out of the drain to be reunited with their guardian duck.





Thank you, gentlemen, and thank you kind video recorder, for capturing this moment.

