September 07, 2018

Fishtown's restaurant scene now includes Filipino and Japanese fare

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Fishtown
071117_Fishtownmural @vurt.creative/Instagram

Evan Lovett and Glossblack's "Welcome to Fishtown" mural is located at 1140 Frankford Ave.

Fishtown’s restaurant scene keeps growing, and it now includes Japanese and Filipino fare from two high-profile Philly chefs.

From the chef that brought Perla to East Passyunk, Lou Boquila is opening his second BYOB restaurant at 300 W. Girard Ave. While the neighborhood may have lost brunch hot-spot, Girard, in March, it has now gained Sarvida in its place. A more casual pairing to Perla, the restaurant will feature smaller plates, including finger foods like potato-shrimp fritters or even tortang talong, a type of eggplant omelet. 

RELATED READS: New underground cocktail bar opens this weekend as second part of 'U-Bahn trilogy' | The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream | There will be a petting zoo at Rittenhouse Square to celebrate new 'Billy the Goat'

The restaurant will serve dinner Wednesday through Sunday, and brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Sarvida had a soft opening on Tuesday. It will officially open for business Saturday, Sept. 8, reports Eater.



But that's not all. Fishtown is getting its first sushi restaurant, and it's about time. Hiroki Fujiyama, executive chef at Morimoto, is opening is his first restaurant, Hiroki, Philadelphia Magazine reports. Fujiyama spent quite a bit of time curating the menu traveling throughout Japan. His travels inspired two prix fixe menu options, a 17-course option and 21-course option. 

Fujiyama was approached by Method Co., the company the launched Wm. Mulherin's Sons. The restaurant will be behind Wm. Mulherin’s Sons at the corner of Lee and Master streets. Hiroki is slated to open in November.

