Fishtown's restaurant scene now includes Filipino and Japanese fare

Fishtown’s restaurant scene keeps growing, and it now includes Japanese and Filipino fare from two high-profile Philly chefs.

From the chef that brought Perla to East Passyunk, Lou Boquila is opening his second BYOB restaurant at 300 W. Girard Ave. While the neighborhood may have lost brunch hot-spot, Girard, in March, it has now gained Sarvida in its place. A more casual pairing to Perla, the restaurant will feature smaller plates, including finger foods like potato-shrimp fritters or even tortang talong, a type of eggplant omelet.

The restaurant will serve dinner Wednesday through Sunday, and brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Sarvida had a soft opening on Tuesday. It will officially open for business Saturday, Sept. 8, reports Eater.









But that's not all. Fishtown is getting its first sushi restaurant, and it's about time. Hiroki Fujiyama, executive chef at Morimoto, is opening is his first restaurant, Hiroki, Philadelphia Magazine reports. Fujiyama spent quite a bit of time curating the menu traveling throughout Japan. His travels inspired two prix fixe menu options, a 17-course option and 21-course option.

Fujiyama was approached by Method Co., the company the launched Wm. Mulherin's Sons. The restaurant will be behind Wm. Mulherin’s Sons at the corner of Lee and Master streets. Hiroki is slated to open in November.

