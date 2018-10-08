More Events:

October 08, 2018

Take little trick-or-treaters to Boo at the Zoo this October

Back for three weekends, with an added treat – admission for kids is $10

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Halloween
Carroll - The Philadelphia Zoo Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A family takes a photo at the Philadelphia Zoo.

This October, kids are invited to dress in a Halloween costume to go on a trick or treat safari through the Philadelphia Zoo. 

Boo at the Zoo will take place Saturdays and Sundays, from Oct. 13 through Oct. 28.

RELATED: "The Glow" is a Halloween wonderland in West Fairmount Park | Pets can go trick-or-treating at Franklin Square during this new event

Families can visit the animals, play in the hay bale maze and pose for a picture in front of a pumpkin wall.

The educational "Extinction Graveyard" will also be open, where visitors will learn about the extinction of species around the world.

During the Halloween event, admission to the zoo is only $10 for children age 2 to 11. Adult admission for October is $24.95.

Boo at the Zoo

Saturdays and Sundays, from Oct. 13 through Oct. 28
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | $10 zoo admission for children
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Halloween Philadelphia Philadelphia Zoo

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: It's open season on Doug Pederson as Eagles' Super Bowl odds plummet
100818_Doug-Pederson_usat

Lawsuits

LaCroix being sued for allegedly using a cockroach insecticide ingredient
lacroix

Sixers

Instant observations from Sixers vs. Mavs rematch to close China tour
100818-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Comedy

'SNL' recap: Pete Davidson reacts to Kanye West's pro-Trump rant, Republicans celebrate Kavanaugh
pete davidson snl kanye

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Vikings game
100818JayAjayi

Parties

14th annual Gravediggers' Ball will take place the weekend before Halloween
Stock_Carroll - Halloween

Escapes

Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.