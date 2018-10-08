Take little trick-or-treaters to Boo at the Zoo this October

This October, kids are invited to dress in a Halloween costume to go on a trick or treat safari through the Philadelphia Zoo.

Boo at the Zoo will take place Saturdays and Sundays, from Oct. 13 through Oct. 28.

Families can visit the animals, play in the hay bale maze and pose for a picture in front of a pumpkin wall.

The educational "Extinction Graveyard" will also be open, where visitors will learn about the extinction of species around the world.

During the Halloween event, admission to the zoo is only $10 for children age 2 to 11. Adult admission for October is $24.95.

Saturdays and Sundays, from Oct. 13 through Oct. 28

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | $10 zoo admission for children

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104



