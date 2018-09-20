Pets can go trick-or-treating at Franklin Square during this new event

Sponsored
September 20, 2018
This October, there will be a new event at Franklin Square. On Saturday, Oct. 13, pets and owners are invited to the Bark-or-Treat Trail, a way for pets to do their own trick-or-treating.
Both humans and animals are encouraged to dress in a Halloween costume. Maybe put Fido in this hilarious werewolf costume or this too-cute outfit inspired by Belle from "Beauty and the Beast."
At the free event, there will be a trail of treats for pets to sniff out and fun activities throughout the park. The pet-friendly and family-friendly fun will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Also this fall, Franklin Square's mini-golf course will once again get a spooky makeover. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, beginning Friday, Oct. 5, the course will feature cobwebs, fog, lights, music and surprises.
After the Bark-or-Treat Trail, maybe head back to the park that night for some friendly competition.
Saturday, Oct. 13
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Free
Franklin Square
200 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
