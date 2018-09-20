More Events:

September 20, 2018

Sign up for this Flywheel charity ride to support the Pennsylvania SPCA

Adoptable puppies will be there to greet you post-workout

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Flywheel Sports, 1521 Locust St.

The Pennsylvania SPCA has teamed up with Flywheel in Center City to host a charity ride on Saturday, Sept. 29, to raise funds for animal welfare.

If you're not familiar with Flywheel, the studio offers 45-minute indoor cycling workouts and is known for its semi-circle seating with rows of bikes on tiers, so everyone can see the instructor.

There's also the signature TorqBoard. If you opt in, your performance ranking against your fellow riders will be broadcast on the board, making the ride extra competitive.

Flywheel’s Amandah Povilitus will teach the class, which will be followed by a healthy "yappy hour" with Koia, a plant-based protein shake. Post-ride, all participants will also receive a gift from Franklin & Whitman, an all-natural skin care brand, and adoptable dogs will visit the studio.

Tickets for the charity ride are $35, but if you opt to spend $55, you'll receive a Pennsylvania SPCA T-shirt or sweatshirt.

Water and bike shoes will be provided. The ride starts at 4:30 p.m., but participants are encouraged to get there at 4 p.m.

Pennsylvania SPCA Charity Ride

Saturday, Sept. 29
4:30 p.m. | $35-$55 per person
Flywheel Center City
1521 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Sinead Cummings
