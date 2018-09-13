More Events:

September 13, 2018

Join Laurel Hill Cemetery's 10th Annual Rest in Peace 5K

Kick off your Halloween season with a costumed race through the 182-year-old graveyard

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Rest in Peace 5k Courtesy of Laurel Hill Cemetery's Rest in Peace 5k/PhillyVoice

The Rest in Peace 5K takes place among the gravestones.

The 10th Annual Rest in Peace 5K will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 5 p.m.

Part of the fun of participating in the evening run through the 182-year-old graveyard is that you get to dress up in a Halloween costume.

Prizes will be given to the top 5K runners, but the real competition starts after everyone has crossed the finish line.

At the race's after-party in the cemetery, where there will be free Halloween treats and music, the annual costume contest will begin.

Finalists will be chosen by the race directors, but the crowd will pick the winners.

You can register for the Rest in Peace 5K online through Sunday, Sept. 30. Individual registration is $15 for kids age 8 to 12, $20 for teens age 13 to 19 and $40 for anyone 20 or older. There's also an option to form or join a team.

Online registration guarantees you a T-shirt and gift bag, but there will be day-of registration too.

The race benefits the Friends of Laurel Hill Cemetery, a nonprofit that works to preserve Laurel Hill's programs and history, or, as the event states, "It's a run for the dead, not from them."

10th Annual Rest in Peace 5K

Saturday, Oct. 6
5 p.m. | $15-$40 registration
Laurel Hill Cemetery
3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132

Sinead Cummings
