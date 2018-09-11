More Events:

September 11, 2018

Chaddsford Winery makes it so adults don't have to give up trick-or-treating

Put on a Halloween costume and get candy PLUS wine

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult trick-or-treating at Chaddsford Winery Courtesy of/Chaddsford Winery

Adults can go trick-or-treating at Chaddsford Winery.

If you're an adult, going door-to-door, demanding candy from your neighbors on Halloween is not a good look. Leave the traditional trick-or-treating to the kids. Instead, go trick-or-treating at a winery, where you'll get booze instead of boos.

Chaddsford Winery's popular Adult Trick or Treat Weekends will return on Sept. 29, and will be offered every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 28.

RELATED: Your guide to this year's top Oktoberfest celebrations in Philadelphia"The Glow" is a Halloween wonderland in West Fairmount Park | Bar crawl to take place night before Witches & Wizards Festival

Adults are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes to walk through the Delaware County vineyard to five stations. At each stop, there will be a locally-made goodie and an alcoholic beverage.

The menu for 2018 is completely new.

Stop 1: "Creepy Carnival"
Rosemary sea salt popcorn and Peanut Chews paired with Chaddsford White wine and Karnival Kolsch by Stoudts Brewing Company

Stop 2: "Spider's Web"
Éclat Chocolate Mondiant paired with a "Black Widow Cocktail" made from Chaddsford Red wine and Stateside vodka

Stop 3: "Pumpkin Patch"
Pumpkin cheesecake paired with warm Spiced Apple wine and Baked Pumpkin Ale by Lancaster Brewing Company

Stop 4: "Grapeyard"
Mozzarella, Genoa salami and grilled-grape kabob paired with Pinot Grigio and Niagara

Stop 5: "Dark Dungeon"
KIND Bars and Halloween Peeps paired with The Red Standard wine, The White Standard wine and Sunset Blush wine

When purchasing a ticket ($20), pick a date and a time. Options are 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. And if you do decide to dress up, you'll receive 20-percent off any bottle purchases made that day.

Adult Trick or Treat Weekends

Saturdays and Sundays, from Sept. 29 through Oct. 28
Times: 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. | $20 per person
Chaddsford Winery
632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

Sinead Cummings
