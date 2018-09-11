Chaddsford Winery makes it so adults don't have to give up trick-or-treating

September 11, 2018
If you're an adult, going door-to-door, demanding candy from your neighbors on Halloween is not a good look. Leave the traditional trick-or-treating to the kids. Instead, go trick-or-treating at a winery, where you'll get booze instead of boos.
Chaddsford Winery's popular Adult Trick or Treat Weekends will return on Sept. 29, and will be offered every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 28.
Adults are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes to walk through the Delaware County vineyard to five stations. At each stop, there will be a locally-made goodie and an alcoholic beverage.
The menu for 2018 is completely new.
Stop 1: "Creepy Carnival"
Rosemary sea salt popcorn and Peanut Chews paired with Chaddsford White wine and Karnival Kolsch by Stoudts Brewing Company
Stop 2: "Spider's Web"
Éclat Chocolate Mondiant paired with a "Black Widow Cocktail" made from Chaddsford Red wine and Stateside vodka
Stop 3: "Pumpkin Patch"
Pumpkin cheesecake paired with warm Spiced Apple wine and Baked Pumpkin Ale by Lancaster Brewing Company
Stop 4: "Grapeyard"
Mozzarella, Genoa salami and grilled-grape kabob paired with Pinot Grigio and Niagara
Stop 5: "Dark Dungeon"
KIND Bars and Halloween Peeps paired with The Red Standard wine, The White Standard wine and Sunset Blush wine
When purchasing a ticket ($20), pick a date and a time. Options are 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. And if you do decide to dress up, you'll receive 20-percent off any bottle purchases made that day.
