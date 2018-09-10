Bar crawl to take place night before Witches & Wizards Festival

September 10, 2018
The evening before the new Witches & Wizards Festival in Chestnut Hill – formally the popular Harry Potter Festival – there will be a bar crawl through the neighborhood.
The Brews & Broomsticks Bar Crawl will take place Friday, Oct. 19, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets to attend are $25. Included in the price is exclusive access to drink specials ($4 beer, $5 wine and $6 cocktails), Witches & Wizards swag (including reusable bag, cup and T-shirt), one free activity ticket (good for fortune-telling, caricaturist or glow-in-the-dark face painting) and live DJ entertainment.
While walking from bar to bar along Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill, attendees can check out performances by circus aerialists and fire-breathers, a recreational archery range and activities from The Franklin Institute's Science After Hours series.
Below are the pub crawl participants.
• Tavern on the Hill (8636 Germantown Ave.)
• McNally’s Tavern (8634 Germantown Ave.)
• Top of The Hill Market & Café (184 E. Evergreen Ave.) – Will have an outdoor beer garden
• Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant (8400 Germantown Ave.) – Will have an outdoor beer garden
• Paris Bistro (8229 Germantown Ave.)
• Chestnut Grill & Sidewalk Café (8229 Germantown Ave.)
• Chestnut Hill Brewing Company (8221 Germantown Ave.)
• El Poquito (8201 Germantown Ave.)
• The Venetian Social Club (8030 Germantown Ave.)
• The Foodery (7829 Germantown Ave.)
The Night Kitchen Bakery (7725 Germantown Ave.) will also offer a free Fireball shot with the purchase of a butterscotch "beer."
Friday, Oct. 19
7:30-10 p.m. | $25 admission; pay-as-you-go for food & drink
Ten participating bars
7700 and 8700 blocks of Germantown Avenue, Chestnut Hill, PA 19118
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.