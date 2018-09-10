Bar crawl to take place night before Witches & Wizards Festival

The evening before the new Witches & Wizards Festival in Chestnut Hill – formally the popular Harry Potter Festival – there will be a bar crawl through the neighborhood.

The Brews & Broomsticks Bar Crawl will take place Friday, Oct. 19, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets to attend are $25. Included in the price is exclusive access to drink specials ($4 beer, $5 wine and $6 cocktails), Witches & Wizards swag (including reusable bag, cup and T-shirt), one free activity ticket (good for fortune-telling, caricaturist or glow-in-the-dark face painting) and live DJ entertainment.



While walking from bar to bar along Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill, attendees can check out performances by circus aerialists and fire-breathers, a recreational archery range and activities from The Franklin Institute's Science After Hours series.

Below are the pub crawl participants.

• Tavern on the Hill (8636 Germantown Ave.)

• McNally’s Tavern (8634 Germantown Ave.)

• Top of The Hill Market & Café (184 E. Evergreen Ave.) – Will have an outdoor beer garden

• Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant (8400 Germantown Ave.) – Will have an outdoor beer garden

• Paris Bistro (8229 Germantown Ave.)

• Chestnut Grill & Sidewalk Café (8229 Germantown Ave.)

• Chestnut Hill Brewing Company (8221 Germantown Ave.)

• El Poquito (8201 Germantown Ave.)

• The Venetian Social Club (8030 Germantown Ave.)

• The Foodery (7829 Germantown Ave.)

The Night Kitchen Bakery (7725 Germantown Ave.) will also offer a free Fireball shot with the purchase of a butterscotch "beer."



