More Events:

September 10, 2018

Bar crawl to take place night before Witches & Wizards Festival

Ten bars in Chestnut Hill are participating

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bar Crawl
Halloween decoration Pixabay/Pexels

Drink spooky and magical concoctions at the Brews & Broomsticks Pub Crawl in Chestnut Hill.

The evening before the new Witches & Wizards Festival in Chestnut Hill – formally the popular Harry Potter Festival – there will be a bar crawl through the neighborhood.

The Brews & Broomsticks Bar Crawl will take place Friday, Oct. 19, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

RELATED: Check out Manayunk's diverse food scene during Restaurant Week | Freeform expands Halloween lineup to 31 nights

Tickets to attend are $25. Included in the price is exclusive access to drink specials ($4 beer, $5 wine and $6 cocktails), Witches & Wizards swag (including reusable bag, cup and T-shirt), one free activity ticket (good for fortune-telling, caricaturist or glow-in-the-dark face painting) and live DJ entertainment.

While walking from bar to bar along Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill, attendees can check out performances by circus aerialists and fire-breathers, a recreational archery range and activities from The Franklin Institute's Science After Hours series.

Below are the pub crawl participants.

• Tavern on the Hill (8636 Germantown Ave.)
• McNally’s Tavern (8634 Germantown Ave.)
• Top of The Hill Market & Café (184 E. Evergreen Ave.) – Will have an outdoor beer garden
• Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant (8400 Germantown Ave.) – Will have an outdoor beer garden
• Paris Bistro (8229 Germantown Ave.)
• Chestnut Grill & Sidewalk Café (8229 Germantown Ave.)
• Chestnut Hill Brewing Company (8221 Germantown Ave.)
• El Poquito (8201 Germantown Ave.)
• The Venetian Social Club (8030 Germantown Ave.)
• The Foodery (7829 Germantown Ave.)

The Night Kitchen Bakery (7725 Germantown Ave.) will also offer a free Fireball shot with the purchase of a butterscotch "beer."

Brews & Broomsticks Pub Crawl

Friday, Oct. 19
7:30-10 p.m. | $25 admission; pay-as-you-go for food & drink
Ten participating bars
7700 and 8700 blocks of Germantown Avenue, Chestnut Hill, PA 19118

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Bar Crawl Chestnut Hill Bars Halloween Festivals

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Fletcher Cox was a beast against the Falcons, with gifs and stuff
091018FletcherCox

Weather

Is Hurricane Florence headed for the northeast? What to know about the storm
Florence wind speed map

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: 'It’s time to turn that page' on Super Bowl season
0904_Malcolm_Jenkins_USAT

Accidents

Dirty Franks bartender in 'up and down' battle back from brink of death
02122018_Sheila_Modglin_FB

Addiction

Teenagers' brains make them more prone to addiction
Teen_smoking

Food & Drink

The new Little Baby's Ice Cream shop opens tonight with cannabis-flavored ice cream
Little Baby's Ice Cream

Escapes

Limited - Jamaica Getaway

$539 & up -- 4-Night Jamaica Getaway w/Flights
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.