More Events:

September 12, 2018

'Terror Behind the Walls' revamps its haunted hospital attraction for 2018

Tickets are now available for the super-scary haunted house in Eastern State Penitentiary

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Halloween Attractions
Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary Courtesy of/Eastern State Penitentiary

To celebrate its 2018 season of scares, "Terror Behind the Walls" unveils a newly revamped attraction: "Infirmary."

Tickets for "Terror Behind the Walls," the popular Halloween attraction at Eastern State Penitentiary in Fairmount, are now on sale online

This year, the super-scary haunted house in the 197-year-old prison will be open on select nights from Friday, Sept. 21, through Saturday, Nov. 10.

RELATED: Chaddsford Winery makes it so adults don't have to give up trick-or-treating | "The Glow" is a Halloween wonderland in West Fairmount Park

Making up "Terror Behind the Walls" are six distinct attractions: "Lock Down," "Break Out!," "Infirmary," "Machine Shop," "Quarantine 4D" and "Blood Yard," a gory site filled with gnawed bones and decayed flesh that was added last year. 

While Eastern State didn't add any new attractions for the 2018 season, the haunted hospital-themed "Infirmary" got an upgrade. 

Visitors will encounter maniacal surgeons, orderlies, dentists and nurses who are sharpening their scalpels for some unusual and unnatural operations.

For all the attractions, there are Hollywood-quality sets, animatronics and custom-designed soundtracks. A team of makeup artists spends three hours preparing the cast of 200-plus performers each night, also. Eastern State aims to make the experience as scary as possible.

At "Terror Behind the Walls," attendees can decide if they want to watch the frightening action unfold around them, or become immersed in the terror.

Those who choose the truly interactive experience may be grabbed, held back, sent into hidden passageways or even temporarily separated from their group.

Up for the chills and thrills?

Tickets to the Halloween attraction are sold within half-hour entry times. Prices range from $19 to $50 per person, depending on the date and if you purchase online or at the door. Buying a ticket in advance is the only way to guarantee entry.

Also, note that there are family nights and student nights (with discounts!) and that the last two nights are "Remix: Lights Out," which means visitors will experience all six attractions in complete darkness. There will be only the light from a single glowstick leading the way, then visitors will be left on their own to find the way out.

"Terror Behind the Walls" 2018 Season

Select nights from Friday, Sept. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 10
$19-$50 tickets
Eastern State Penitentiary
2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Halloween Attractions Eastern State Penitentiary Haunted House Haunted Attractions Scary Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

In opioid sweep, Norristown doctor accused of trading pills for nude photos of female patients
Cipriano Main

Eagles

Eagles vs. Buccaneers: Five matchups to watch
091218DeSeanJacksonMikeEvans

Music

The end of an era: Electric Factory bought by AEG, starts rebrand
Stock_Carroll - Electric Factory Concert Venue

Food & Drink

Bar crawl to take place night before Witches & Wizards Festival
Halloween decoration

Health News

Simple blood test could read people's internal clock
09112018_Woman_Sleeps_Pexels

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 2
091118JayAjayi

Escapes

Limited - Jamaica Getaway

$539 & up -- 4-Night Jamaica Getaway w/Flights
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.