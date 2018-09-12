'Terror Behind the Walls' revamps its haunted hospital attraction for 2018

Tickets for "Terror Behind the Walls," the popular Halloween attraction at Eastern State Penitentiary in Fairmount, are now on sale online.

This year, the super-scary haunted house in the 197-year-old prison will be open on select nights from Friday, Sept. 21, through Saturday, Nov. 10.

Making up "Terror Behind the Walls" are six distinct attractions: "Lock Down," "Break Out!," "Infirmary," "Machine Shop," "Quarantine 4D" and "Blood Yard," a gory site filled with gnawed bones and decayed flesh that was added last year.

While Eastern State didn't add any new attractions for the 2018 season, the haunted hospital-themed "Infirmary" got an upgrade.

Visitors will encounter maniacal surgeons, orderlies, dentists and nurses who are sharpening their scalpels for some unusual and unnatural operations.

For all the attractions, there are Hollywood-quality sets, animatronics and custom-designed soundtracks. A team of makeup artists spends three hours preparing the cast of 200-plus performers each night, also. Eastern State aims to make the experience as scary as possible.

At "Terror Behind the Walls," attendees can decide if they want to watch the frightening action unfold around them, or become immersed in the terror.



Those who choose the truly interactive experience may be grabbed, held back, sent into hidden passageways or even temporarily separated from their group.

Up for the chills and thrills?

Tickets to the Halloween attraction are sold within half-hour entry times. Prices range from $19 to $50 per person, depending on the date and if you purchase online or at the door. Buying a ticket in advance is the only way to guarantee entry.



Also, note that there are family nights and student nights (with discounts!) and that the last two nights are "Remix: Lights Out," which means visitors will experience all six attractions in complete darkness. There will be only the light from a single glowstick leading the way, then visitors will be left on their own to find the way out.

Select nights from Friday, Sept. 21 through Saturday, Nov. 10

$19-$50 tickets

Eastern State Penitentiary

2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130

