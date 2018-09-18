Support WXPN Musicians On Call by participating in this October 5K

The 2018 WXPN 5K for Musicians on Call is coming up. The race, a fundraiser for the program that brings musicians to the bedsides of patients in the Delaware Valley, will take place Sunday, Oct. 7.

The 3.1-mile course will wind through the lush, green Penn Park on the University of Pennsylvania campus.

This year, there's also an option to walk the family-friendly Funky Miler (baby strollers are permitted), instead of competing in the 5K.

Both events will earn participants a T-shirt and entry to the '80s dance party with WXPN host Robert Drake at World Cafe Live afterwards.

Registration through Saturday, Sept. 29, is $50. On-site, it will be $60. Students will receive a discount when signing up.

And if you're a spectator cheering on family and friends, you can attend the dance party for $5.

Sunday, Oct. 7

8:30 a.m. | $25-$50 per person

Penn Park

3000 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

