September 18, 2018

Support WXPN Musicians On Call by participating in this October 5K

Post-race there will be an '80s dance party at World Cafe Live

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
Running through Philadelphia.

The 2018 WXPN 5K for Musicians on Call is coming up. The race, a fundraiser for the program that brings musicians to the bedsides of patients in the Delaware Valley, will take place Sunday, Oct. 7.

The 3.1-mile course will wind through the lush, green Penn Park on the University of Pennsylvania campus.

This year, there's also an option to walk the family-friendly Funky Miler (baby strollers are permitted), instead of competing in the 5K.

Both events will earn participants a T-shirt and entry to the '80s dance party with WXPN host Robert Drake at World Cafe Live afterwards.

Registration through Saturday, Sept. 29, is $50. On-site, it will be $60. Students will receive a discount when signing up.

And if you're a spectator cheering on family and friends, you can attend the dance party for $5.

2018 WXPN 5K for Musicians on Call

Sunday, Oct. 7
8:30 a.m. | $25-$50 per person
Penn Park
3000 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

