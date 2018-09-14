More Events:

September 14, 2018

Runners rewarded with whiskey at Jack Daniel’s Hot Toddy 5K

You'll want to sprint to the finish line

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
Registration is open for the 2018 Jack Daniel's Hot Toddy 5K.

Registration for the fourth annual Jack Daniel’s Hot Toddy 5K is now open. The 3.1-mile race will take place Saturday, Dec. 1.

What makes this race unique is that runners are rewarded with one free hot toddy – made with a choice of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Tennessee Honey or  Original No 7 – once they cross the finish line. 

The race begins and ends at Xfinity Live!, and follows a loop around Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center.

Registration for those 21-plus is $42. Included is a long sleeve race shirt, an insulated Jack Daniel's Hot Toddy 5K reusable mug and one drink ticket.

There will also be exclusive drink specials at Xfinity Live! for runners post-race.

If you're not 21, you can still participate in the run. Minors, age 5 to 20, can register for $35.

Once again, MANNA is the official race charity. Each month, the organization delivers thousands of meals to those who struggle with serious diseases.

Before the race, there will be a free stretching session with SWEAT Fitness so make sure to arrive early.

2018 Jack Daniel's Hot Toddy 5K

Saturday, Dec. 1
10:30 a.m.
Xfinity Live!
1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Sinead Cummings
