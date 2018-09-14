Runners rewarded with whiskey at Jack Daniel’s Hot Toddy 5K

Sponsored
Registration for the fourth annual Jack Daniel’s Hot Toddy 5K is now open. The 3.1-mile race will take place Saturday, Dec. 1.
What makes this race unique is that runners are rewarded with one free hot toddy – made with a choice of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Tennessee Honey or Original No 7 – once they cross the finish line.
The race begins and ends at Xfinity Live!, and follows a loop around Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center.
Registration for those 21-plus is $42. Included is a long sleeve race shirt, an insulated Jack Daniel's Hot Toddy 5K reusable mug and one drink ticket.
There will also be exclusive drink specials at Xfinity Live! for runners post-race.
If you're not 21, you can still participate in the run. Minors, age 5 to 20, can register for $35.
Once again, MANNA is the official race charity. Each month, the organization delivers thousands of meals to those who struggle with serious diseases.
Before the race, there will be a free stretching session with SWEAT Fitness so make sure to arrive early.
