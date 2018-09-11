More Health:

September 11, 2018

CDC says get a flu shot before the end of October

Nasal spray vaccine is being recommended this year

By Emily Rolen
Before you know it, flu season will be upon us and you'll catch a runny nose before you've even had time to run to the clinic.

This year, all the same rules apply about vaccinations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a reminder recently that flu vaccines should be administered by the end of October.

Every year, flu vaccines are updated to better match viruses, so yes, you do need to get a new vaccine every year. The CDC says it takes two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against the flu to develop in the body. 

This season, the nasal spray flu vaccine is being recommended for non-pregnant individuals, ages 2 through 49. Individuals with certain underlying medical conditions should consult with their physicians to determine if the nasal spray is appropriate for them. The CDC recommends children between the ages of 6 months and 8 years receive two doses of the vaccine. They should start the process earlier, as each dose should be given at least four weeks apart.

If you have an egg allergy, the CDC says you can still receive a vaccine. If you only experience hives after exposure to egg, you can get any licensed flu vaccine that is appropriate for your age and health at a regular clinic or doctor's office.

If you experience more than hives upon contact with eggs, the CDC says patients should receive the vaccine supervised by a health care provider in case of a severe allergic reaction. 

If you wait too long into the season to be vaccinated, it could still be beneficial to be receive it, even into January.

