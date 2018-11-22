Philly’s Thanksgiving parade, in sights and sounds

Today is Thanksgiving, which means turkey, pie, and parades. Philadelphia’s parade kicked off on a truly brisk Thursday morning — it was 23 degrees at 9:00 a.m. (!) — so we won’t blame you if you decided to stay home instead of trekking to see the action in person.

Plus, this is 2018, which means you can take in the sights and sounds on the Internet!

Here you go:

Apparently, the crowds were a little underwhelming in the early going. It was cold!

The Mummers showed out in full force, with some pretty impressive coloring:

A supremely bad Grinch showed up and terrified us all:

Of course, no creepy Grinch can compare to the King of Philadelphia, Gritty:

Apparently Gritty decided he should ride around the Good Morning America set in style:

He participated and did a great job:

Unsurprisingly, everyone was (nicely) excited to see Gritty at the parade, more so than Santa Claus (boo):

In other news, the scene at the Art Museum was plenty festive:

Here's a good giraffe, although we would've appreciated a Snow Camel appearance:

This is a super good Turkey Hat in Center City, in front of the Santa Claus float:

We’ll keep coming back and updating this story as Philadelphia continues to celebrate Turkey Day. Have a good one yourself!

