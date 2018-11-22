Philly’s Thanksgiving parade, in sights and sounds

November 22, 2018
Today is Thanksgiving, which means turkey, pie, and parades. Philadelphia’s parade kicked off on a truly brisk Thursday morning — it was 23 degrees at 9:00 a.m. (!) — so we won’t blame you if you decided to stay home instead of trekking to see the action in person.
Plus, this is 2018, which means you can take in the sights and sounds on the Internet!
Here you go:
Apparently, the crowds were a little underwhelming in the early going. It was cold!
Maybe it's early, maybe it's too cold, but the crowds are the thinnest I've ever seen at the #6abcTDP— Stephen R. Flemming, Ed.D. 👨🏽🏫 (@kellygrade6) November 22, 2018
The Mummers showed out in full force, with some pretty impressive coloring:
The Philadelphia #MummersParade is better than the #MacysParade and #6AbcTDP pic.twitter.com/cK90cUOcKb— Mr. Mummer (@Philly_Mummers) November 22, 2018
A supremely bad Grinch showed up and terrified us all:
Pretty sure that Grinch was from Kensington. Leftover discounted costume from "Halloween Spirit?" WTH was that?? #6abcTDP #Thanksgiving #ThanksgivingParade pic.twitter.com/he5dEc8Bch— A.C. Junior (@OfficialMisterC) November 22, 2018
Of course, no creepy Grinch can compare to the King of Philadelphia, Gritty:
IT'S @GrittyNHL!!!!!!!!! @Ginger_Zee is having a dance party in Philadelphia with Gritty! pic.twitter.com/j1apzJ9n1k— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 22, 2018
Apparently Gritty decided he should ride around the Good Morning America set in style:
Gritty is currently driving a golf cart on the GMA set to Vanessa Carlton’s A Thousand Miles pic.twitter.com/qgwJ3iFcc8— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) November 22, 2018
He participated and did a great job:
Practiced for days #thankful pic.twitter.com/iVpI5dUrDt— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) November 22, 2018
Unsurprisingly, everyone was (nicely) excited to see Gritty at the parade, more so than Santa Claus (boo):
🚨 NOT A DRILL 🚨 #6abcTDP @GrittyNHL https://t.co/kXRqYQ1TjG pic.twitter.com/Pz1QE5Gkwg— Cait Costello (@caitcostello) November 22, 2018
In other news, the scene at the Art Museum was plenty festive:
For a few minutes it almost felt warm here. #6abctdp #underthesea pic.twitter.com/AsXAJ9g5sl— Dave Schrader (@dcschrader) November 22, 2018
Here's a good giraffe, although we would've appreciated a Snow Camel appearance:
We love @hashtagcatie! #6abcTDP pic.twitter.com/n5tfb9JKqx— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) November 22, 2018
This is a super good Turkey Hat in Center City, in front of the Santa Claus float:
#6abcTDP Santa finally arrived. 2012 pic.twitter.com/vXU8S4DjK0— David Pearson (@david92pearson) November 22, 2018
We’ll keep coming back and updating this story as Philadelphia continues to celebrate Turkey Day. Have a good one yourself!
