Bam Margera's West Chester 'Castle Bam' continues renovations for Airbnb

The West Chester home of Bam Margera, which was heavily featured on the "Jackass" skateboarder's MTV shows throughout the 2000s, is headed for the sharing economy.



If you were a teenager between 2003 and 2007, you may remember Margera's "Castle Bam" when it was featured first on his reality show "Viva La Bam" and the later spinoff "Bam's Unholy Union." The house is about 4,500 square feet and last sold in 2004 for $1.195 million.