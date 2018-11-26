Bam Margera's West Chester 'Castle Bam' continues renovations for Airbnb

November 26, 2018
The West Chester home of Bam Margera, which was heavily featured on the "Jackass" skateboarder's MTV shows throughout the 2000s, is headed for the sharing economy.
If you were a teenager between 2003 and 2007, you may remember Margera's "Castle Bam" when it was featured first on his reality show "Viva La Bam" and the later spinoff "Bam's Unholy Union." The house is about 4,500 square feet and last sold in 2004 for $1.195 million.
Margera's mother April Margera has been working on renovating the house to get it ready for Airbnb throughout much of 2018. She first teased the first Airbnb listing on Instagram in March, and has continued to post renovation progress in the last couple of months.
Among some of the house's more unusual features is an indoor skatepark and a designated band practice space.
Margera, who had his first child with wife Nicole Boyd last December, no longer lives full time in the house. He posted some photos of Thanksgiving dinner at the castle this past holiday weekend and also teased the Airbnb listing earlier this year.
The listing still hasn't been posted to Airbnb yet, but you can check out a preview of the castle, and its renovations, here.
Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.