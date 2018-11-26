More Culture:

November 26, 2018

Bam Margera's West Chester 'Castle Bam' continues renovations for Airbnb

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Airbnb
Bam Margera Hulk Hogan tweet Sam Wax/Starlitepics, AdMedia, Sipa USA

Bam Margera poses for a photograph inside a Philadelphia art gallery in 2012.

The West Chester home of Bam Margera, which was heavily featured on the "Jackass" skateboarder's MTV shows throughout the 2000s, is headed for the sharing economy.

If you were a teenager between 2003 and 2007, you may remember Margera's "Castle Bam" when it was featured first on his reality show "Viva La Bam" and the later spinoff "Bam's Unholy Union." The house is about 4,500 square feet and last sold in 2004 for $1.195 million.

RELATED: Meek Mill shares two new songs, shouts out 'the whole city of Philadelphia' on Jimmy Fallon

Margera's mother April Margera has been working on renovating the house to get it ready for Airbnb throughout much of 2018. She first teased the first Airbnb listing on Instagram in March, and has continued to post renovation progress in the last couple of months.

Among some of the house's more unusual features is an indoor skatepark and a designated band practice space.

Margera, who had his first child with wife Nicole Boyd last December, no longer lives full time in the house. He posted some photos of Thanksgiving dinner at the castle this past holiday weekend and also teased the Airbnb listing earlier this year.

The listing still hasn't been posted to Airbnb yet, but you can check out a preview of the castle, and its renovations, here.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Airbnb Philadelphia West Chester Bam Margera Houses Rentals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Did Flyers fire Ron Hextall because he wouldn't fire Dave Hakstol?
031618_Hakstol_usat

Odd News

Here's why a bullet-ridden NYPD cruiser was on a Philadelphia-area expressway on Thanksgiving
Stock_Carroll - Police Car

Restaurants

Good news for BYOB restaurants and clubs in New Jersey
11232018_BYOB_flickr.

Eagles

How the Eagles can win the NFC East and make the playoffs, post-Week 12 edition
110618DougPederson

Technology

More holiday shoppers are reportedly going mobile for deals this season
Mobile

Health News

Wildfire smoke is becoming a nationwide health threat
11232018_California_wildfire_NASA

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.