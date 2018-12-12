Bam Margera is having a giant house party in West Chester tomorrow and you're invited

Bam Margera is holding a party at Bam Castle on Thursday afternoon, and he's inviting pretty much everyone.



The Bam Castle, which was first introduced to the world through Margera's reality shows on MTV, is a sprawling home in West Chester, Chester County, currently undergoing renovations that will poise it be an expectedly popular Airbnb.

Before then, though, it's time to do some more damage.

Margera put out an open invite on his Instagram feed earlier this week, saying, "all skaters in the Philly area" were invited to the house at "435 Hickory Hill Rd. in West Chester on Thursday."

Per the renovations, Margera said he needed people to help him tear down the skateboarding ramps inside Castle Bam and replace them with "something spectacular."

Margera has been playing up the event for a few days over several posts on Instagram, including a call for local skaters to bring screw guns and sledgehammers. He also put out another call for artists to help out that day.

In a post Monday, he said 2,000 skaters were already confirmed to come, including professional skateboarders Danny Way, Andy Roy, and Freddy Gall.

As the guest list grows, so does the number of events planned. Margera teased he would hide $20,000 in single bills in the 14 acres of woods surrounding the house, for an "Easter egg hunt of money," and that he would put $10,000 toward a musical performer to play the day of the event.

Does this sound right up your alley? Then head to West Chester Thursday, Dec. 13, at noon for a chance to demolish part of Castle Bam.

