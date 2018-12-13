Here's what Bam Margera's big West Chester party at Castle Bam looks like

Bam Margera announced on Instagram yesterday he’d be hosting a big shindig at his Castle Bam residence near West Chester.

As it turns out, a lot of people were interested in hanging out at the Chester County house of a 39-year-old dude, for reasons that are beyond me.

According to Margera’s Instagram, people started showing up at his house on Thursday before midday.

Warning: NSFW language below.

Margera has apparently chosen to wear some very wild sunglasses and a big jacket, since temperatures are in the 40s on the eastern side of the Keystone State. In one video, I saw someone flying a drone. I don't know what's happening.

He also posted some profane rules Thursday morning, including what appears at the bottom to be a request for some money to help offset the party's costs:

Here are some more scenes:

StreamGeeks' broadcast live video of the party for about an hour on its Facebook page.. Here's what that looked like

I just don’t get it, but apparently lots of folks do. We’ll update this story with more images and videos as they appear on the Internet.



