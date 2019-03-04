Umi Seafood and Sushi Bar opening soon in Reading Terminal Market

At Philadelphia's Reading Terminal Market, you can find delicious cheesesteaks, some of the city's best cookies and cakes, loaded grilled cheese sandwiches, fresh produce and meat, buttery soft pretzels and more from a variety of merchants.

Soon, there will also be a sushi bar.

Reading Terminal announced Umi Seafood and Sushi Bar is one of two new vendors opening at the market this year. The other is Careda's Caribbean Cuisine.

Umi will offer more than 50 prepared seafood items and over 100 varieties of premium sushi, sashimi and maki, available to eat at the market or to take home.

The eatery is a collaboration between Yong Kim of the Bluefin sushi restaurants, and Suzi Kim of Reading Terminal's John Yi Fish Market, Comcast Center's Under the C Seafood and Ardmore Seafood.



As for Careda's, owned by Careda Matthews who immigrated to the U.S. from Jamaica, it will offer freshly-made, authentic Caribbean classics like jerk chicken and oxtail.

It is scheduled to open in early spring 2019, in the space formerly occupied by Carmen’s Famous Italian Hoagies & Cheesesteaks. Carmen's has moved across the aisle, next to Bassett’s Ice Cream.



Umi is set to open in summer 2019 in the space formerly occupied by 12th Street Cantina.



