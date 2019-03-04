Federal Donuts is now selling breakfast sandwiches

Resident Philly fried chicken and doughnut expert Federal Donuts announced a new breakfast sandwich that will be a permanent addition to its menu.

Starting Monday, customers can order the sandwiches at all locations between 7 and 10:30 a.m. The new addition has egg, bacon, Cooper Sharp cheese, and cherry pepper relish on a Martin's potato roll, all for $6.

Now through March 18 you'll get a free small coffee with the sandwich, too.

Federal Donuts has been blessed us with a limited-time sandwiches in the past — like the summertime barbecue fried chicken — but this is the first breakfast sandwich and first permanent addition to the menu since 2015. After a popular run at Spruce Street Harbor Park in 2015, the fried chicken sandwich with buttermilk ranch seasoning spicy "Rooster Sauce" was added to all of its locations permanently.

“This is Federal Donuts’ bacon, egg and cheese — the holy grail of breakfast sandwiches,” CEO and partner Tom Henneman said in a statement.

