Ariana Grande spotted in Lancaster County at Target, Whole Foods

March 04, 2019
Ariana Grande prepared for her third international tour with a few quick stops in central Pennsylvania.
The pop star was spotted in Lititz, Pennsylvania, at Target and Whole Foods, meeting fans on Sunday.
Grande later confirmed she was making a pit stop in Pennsylvania on her Instagram as part of preparation for her "Sweetener/Thank u, next" tour.
03.03 | Ariana Grande with fans at Target in Lititz, Pennsylvania today! pic.twitter.com/ysPzC8IjGx— Ariana Grande Updates (@AGNowNews) March 3, 2019
View this post on Instagram
mmmmk .... about to embark on my third tour and am for sure deep as fuck in my feelings. and getting my period so.... this is probably gonna be too much. but i just want to say how grateful i am for my life, for the people in it, for the ups and challenges, for the laughter and the pain, for this music and for the lifelong friendships i’ve made thru making it (that includes my friendship with y’all)... maaaaaaaan... i cant really fathom all that has happened over the past few years. i don’t even really know where i’m going with this post but i’m just grateful to be here still. and excited to see you. i’m prolly gonna cry a lot. a few months ago i told my team i wasn’t even in an okay enough place to tour or work at all and my friends, you guys and this music really saved my life and turned everything around. i’m still healing but i feel a lot lighter as of late and i think this is really going to be such a beautiful time. thank god we are doing this. i can’t imagine what else i’d do and i want you to know how thankful i am...... anyway. i’m gonna go focus on finishing this show for y’all and put my phone away for a little (how much u wanna bet i don’t last a day) so i don’t ruin all the surprises. thank you. for everything. i am so deeply and eternally grateful. life is wild. but your love and this music make it feel so sweet. love u. 🌑
A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on
03.03 | Ariana Grande with fans at WholeFoods in Lancaster, Pennsylvania today! pic.twitter.com/3mpB2vp0n2— Ariana Grande Updates (@AGNowNews) March 3, 2019
03.03 | Ariana via IG story. #3 pic.twitter.com/FCbxaDra0S— Ariana Grande Updates (@AGNowNews) March 4, 2019
According to fan pages on Twitter, Grande is rehearsing in the area, so she may pop up again before she leaves to start performances later this month.
Grande will begin tour in Albany, New York on March 18. She'll make stops in Philly on March 26 and then again on June 24 at the Wells Fargo Center.
Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.