March 04, 2019

Luke Perry, star of '90210' and 'Riverdale' dies at 52

The actor suffered a stroke on Feb. 27

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Luke Perry – seen here in a photo taken in March 2018 – died on Monday, March 4, 2019. Perry starred as Dylan McKay in the hit TV series '90210' in the 1990s on FOX and and recently as Fred Andrews in the CW's 'Riverdale.'

Actor Luke Perry, best known for his iconic role on "90210" died at the age of 52 on Monday.

Perry suffered a massive stroke on Wednesday, Feb. 27, that left him unstable and hospitalized. Deadline reported he was surrounded by his children, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp and other close family and friends when he died.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time," the Perry family said in a statement.

Perry's latest role was his character on the teen drama "Riverdale" as the main character's father, Fred Andrews. 

In the late '90s, Perry became a household name for his role as Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills 90210" on FOX. The day Perry was hospitalized FOX had announced "90210" would get a reboot for a six-episode revival featuring the original cast members.

