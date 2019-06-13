More than 50 restaurants participating in this summer's Old City Eats

Old City Eats is back this summer, starting June 20. On Thursday evenings, from 5 to 8 p.m., more than 50 restaurants in the neighborhood will offer at least one half-price small plate, as well as drink specials. There will be deals on cocktails featuring Bacardi or Powers Irish Whiskey and Miller High Life.

New to Old City Eats are Marmont Steakhouse, Franklin Social, Makhani Modern Indian and vendors at The Bourse like Scoop deVille, Mighty Melt and Lalo.

Other participants include popular spots like Fork, High Street on Market, Continental and Cuba Libre, plus neighborhood mainstays like Khyber Pass Pub and Nick's Bar & Grille, and outdoor dining destinations like Positano Coast and Keating’s Rope & Anchor Bar + Kitchen.



To celebrate another season of Old City Eats, there will be a big block party on the opening night from 5 to 9 p.m. Attendees can stroll Second Street while enjoying live music and grabbing dinner and drinks.

During the block party, there will be Irish tunes at the Plough & the Stars, DJ Decybals and dancers from AlgoRhythm Studio at Cuba Libre, and Nauti Mermaid Crab House + Piano Bar will bring out its dueling pianos for some lively sing-alongs.

As for what to eat at the event, some notable block party exclusive dishes include Spanish cheesecake with passion fruit curd from Amada, jerk pork or chicken sliders topped with Caribbean slaw from Baby Buns, cheesesteak egg rolls from Continental and shrimp salad rolls from The Olde Bar.

After the kick-off party, Old City Eats will take place every Thursday through the end of August.

Thursday, June 20

5-9 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Second Street, between Market and Chestnut streets



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.