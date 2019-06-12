Barra Rossa unveiling new 'Philly Dilly' pickle pizza, giving out slices

Here's something that's either going to delight or disgust you, depending on how you feel about pickles.

Italian restaurant Barra Rossa has announced a new menu item. The pickle pizza called the "Philly Dilly" is a white pie topped with sliced classic dill pickles, garlic oil, Asiago cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and garlic parmesan sauce.

So forget the debate on whether pineapple belongs on a pizza. How do we feel about pickles on a pizza?

If you'd like to try the new menu item, slices will be offered free of charge to all customers on Flag Day. General manager Dan Morris, a former U.S. Marine, wanted to celebrate the holiday with a giveaway.

Friday, June 14, will also be the first day customers can order a full "Philly Dilly" pie ($17) from the restaurant's menu.



Barra Rossa is located at 929 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. daily.

