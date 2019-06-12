More Events:

June 12, 2019

Barra Rossa unveiling new 'Philly Dilly' pickle pizza, giving out slices

Forget the debate on whether pineapple belongs on a pizza. How do we feel about pickles?

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Pizza
Barra Rossa pickle pizza Courtesy of/Barra Rossa

Barra Rossa introduces a new pickle pizza.

Here's something that's either going to delight or disgust you, depending on how you feel about pickles.

Italian restaurant Barra Rossa has announced a new menu item. The pickle pizza called the "Philly Dilly" is a white pie topped with sliced classic dill pickles, garlic oil, Asiago cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and garlic parmesan sauce.

RELATED: Reading Terminal Market hosting The Philly Ice Cream Scoop | Haddalina Wine Mixer in Haddon Township inspired by "Step Brothers"

So forget the debate on whether pineapple belongs on a pizza. How do we feel about pickles on a pizza?

If you'd like to try the new menu item, slices will be offered free of charge to all customers on Flag Day. General manager Dan Morris, a former U.S. Marine, wanted to celebrate the holiday with a giveaway.

Friday, June 14, will also be the first day customers can order a full "Philly Dilly" pie ($17) from the restaurant's menu.

Barra Rossa is located at 929 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. daily.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Pizza Philadelphia Pickles

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins opens up about desire for new contract, says he won't skip Eagles training camp
Malcolm-Jenkins_061119_usat

Election 2019

Here are the write-in votes from across the Philly suburbs in the May primaries
Captain Marvel

Music

Meek Mill dropping new summer music in 'a few weeks'
meek mill new hearing

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Raptors fans are pathetic; and which team wins a Philly Dodgeball Royal Rumble
Raptors-fans-NBA-Finals-061119_USAT

Senior Health

Pennsylvania receives 'F' grade for nursing home facilities, new report says
Pennsylvania worst nursing homes ranked

Odd News

Song written for Pennsylvania man who claims tornadoes are caused by traffic circles
Band Steele Tornados

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved