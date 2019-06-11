More Events:

June 11, 2019

Reading Terminal Market hosting The Philly Ice Cream Scoop

Market merchants and ice cream vendors will offer specials all day

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Bassetts Ice Cream Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Bassetts Ice Cream moved to the Reading Terminal in 1892 and is still in the same location.

Reading Terminal Market, with Bassetts Ice Cream and Wawa Welcome America, is throwing The Philly Ice Cream Scoop on Saturday, June 29. The market is calling it "the largest ice cream festival in America."

Reading Terminal merchants, plus local, independent ice cream businesses will sell specials from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

RELATED: CO-OP to celebrate Summer Solstice by giving out free Little Baby's Ice Cream

Reading Terminal posted a sneak peek of what market vendors will be selling.

Famous 4th Street Cookies will sell pick-you-own-cookie ice cream sandwiches. Hershel's East Side Deli will offer Jewish apple cake or blueberry cake topped with ice cream. Fox & Son Fancy Corndogs will have cookies 'n' cream funnel cake with vanilla ice cream.

As for the local ice cream vendors, in addition to Bassetts, some favorites include Franklin Fountain, Weckerly's Ice Cream, Zsa's Ice Cream and Lil' Pop Shop.

There will be an ice cream eating contest, too, and demonstrations on how ice cream is made.

The event and all activities are free. Ice cream specials are pay-as-you-go.

The Philly Ice Cream Scoop

Saturday, June 29
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Reading Terminal Market
51 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

