CO-OP to celebrate Summer Solstice by giving out free Little Baby's Ice Cream

On the Summer Solstice, June 21, CO-OP in University City is teaming up with Little Baby's Ice Cream for a one-day-only pop-up shop.

To celebrate the first day of summer, CO-OP will be giving out free one-scoop ice cream cones.

There will be two Little Baby’s Ice Cream flavors to choose from: bourbon vanilla or vegan smoked cinnamon made with coconut milk.



The ice cream will be handed out beginning at noon, while supplies last, from CO-OP's to-go window to the left of the host stand. Guests should enter through the Chestnut Street entrance.

In addition to enjoying free ice cream, guests can play a game of corn hole on CO-OP's patio and purchase CO-OP's summertime rosé popsicles for $13. The treat is made with rosé, fresh blueberries and fresh strawberries.

Summer Solstice Pop-Up

Friday, June 21

Noon | Free ice cream

CO-OP

20 S. 33rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19104



