More Events:

June 11, 2019

CO-OP to celebrate Summer Solstice by giving out free Little Baby's Ice Cream

Enjoy a cold treat on the first day of summer. Choose from two ice cream flavors.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Ice Cream
CO-OP giving away free Little Baby's Ice Cream Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

CO-OP giving away free Little Baby's Ice Cream.

On the Summer Solstice, June 21, CO-OP in University City is teaming up with Little Baby's Ice Cream for a one-day-only pop-up shop.

To celebrate the first day of summer, CO-OP will be giving out free one-scoop ice cream cones.

RELATED: Enjoy rosé wine in Fork's new city rose garden | Rosenbach's annual Bloomsday festival includes daylong reading of "Ulysses"

There will be two Little Baby’s Ice Cream flavors to choose from:  bourbon vanilla or vegan smoked cinnamon made with coconut milk.

The ice cream will be handed out beginning at noon, while supplies last, from CO-OP's to-go window to the left of the host stand. Guests should enter through the Chestnut Street entrance.

In addition to enjoying free ice cream, guests can play a game of corn hole on CO-OP's patio and purchase CO-OP's summertime rosé popsicles for $13. The treat is made with rosé, fresh blueberries and fresh strawberries.

Summer Solstice Pop-Up

Friday, June 21
Noon | Free ice cream
CO-OP
20 S. 33rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Ice Cream Philadelphia Restaurants Summer Free

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles QB Carson Wentz on contract extension: 'I wanted this to be home for a long time'
Carson-Wentz_061019_usat

Development

Drexel Square officially opens at Schuylkill Yards in West Philly
Drexel Square Main

Music

Meek Mill dropping new summer music in 'a few weeks'
meek mill new hearing

Sixers

NBA Mock Draft roundup: Washington's Matisse Thybulle linked strongly to Sixers
061019-MatisseThybulle-USAToday

Prevention

Juul initiates research into the public health effects of e-cigarette use
03262018_juul_juul_labs

Lawsuits

Kevin Hart sued by woman injured by star's security team after screening of 'The Upside'
Kevin Hart lsny

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved