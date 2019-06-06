Enjoy rosé wine in Fork's new city rose garden

Ahead of National Rosé Day, celebrated on the second Saturday of June, Old City's Fork has announced it will pour rosé in its own rose garden this summer. Sounds magical, right?

The Rosé Garden outside Fork will be filled with flowers that will spill into the restaurant's bar area.

"We drew our inspiration from Independence National Historic Park's nearby rose garden, where the Founding Fathers might have enjoyed a glass or two al fresco," said owner Ellen Yin.



Courtesy of/Fork. Courtesy of/Fork. The strawberry cheesecake is made with strawberry-balsamic sauce, strawberries compressed with mint and pistachios. Goes perfectly with a glass of pink wine.

The Rosé Garden will be open this weekend, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. After the kick-off, it will be open on Friday nights through the summer, with Rosé Garden specials available exclusively in the outdoor garden and at the bar, including weekly happy hour specials through 7 p.m.

Below is the opening weekend menu, provided by Fork.

• Three featured wines

• Oysters with rosé granita on the half shell

• Tea sandwiches with cucumber, shaved spring asparagus and dill spread on High Street potato bread

• Watermelon salad with feta, cucumber, strawberries and rosé-compressed watermelon, dressed with olive oil and lime juice

• Strawberry Cheesecake with strawberry-balsamic sauce, strawberries compressed with mint and pistachios

• Cheese board – a 2-ounce portion of cheese with chef-crafted accoutrements

• Strawberry-lavender snow cones

• Rosé + Sorbet – a rotating weekly wine served over house-made sorbet with edible flowers

Rosé Garden

Open Friday nights

5:30-10 p.m.

Fork

306 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 625-9425



