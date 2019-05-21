More Events:

May 21, 2019

Yards throwing big party celebrating Pynk, called 'the rosé of beer'

The Pynk Affair will include music, aerial performers, Federal Donuts and beer garden

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Beer
Yards Brewing Co. hosting The Pynk Affair in June Courtesy of/Yards Brewing Co.

On June 30, from noon to 4 p.m., Yards Brewing Co. will open their brewery, warehouse and backyard parking lot for a summer celebration of Pynk, a sparkling tart berry ale.

Yards Brewing Co. is throwing a party on Sunday, June 30, celebrating Pynk, the brewery's sparkling tart berry ale that's a rosy shade of pink. Yards calls the brew "the rosé of beer."

The brewery, warehouse and backyard parking lot will be open for the celebration, called The Pynk Affair, which will run from noon to 4 p.m.

RELATED: Franklin Fountain launches ice cream subscriptions, just in time for summer | Take Lyft to the Jersey Shore for flat rate with new Beach Pass program

There will be live music by local musicians, live art by Tiny Room for Elephants, which recently held a festival at Cherry Street Pier, and aerial performers dangling from the brewery's ceiling. 

While enjoying the entertainment, guests can sip on Pynk, as well as an exclusive cocktail made with the beer and Philadelphia Distilling's Bluecoat Gin. In the shaded beer garden, drinkers will find Federal Donuts.

Tickets to attend are $45 and include beer, entertainment and behind-the-scenes access to Yards for the afternoon. Those attending as designated drivers can purchase a ticket for $25.

A portion of proceeds will benefit local charity partners Tyanna Foundation and Twist Out Cancer.

Since Pynk was first bottled seasonally in 2013, Yards has donated a portion of every one sold to local charity partners. So far, Yards has raised nearly $50,000 for the Tyanna Foundation.

Now that Pynk is available year-round, Yards has pledged to raise at least $10,000 annually through Pynk sales and special events, like The Pynk Affair.

The Pynk Affair

Sunday, June 30
Noon to 4 p.m. | $45 per person
Yards Brewing Co.
500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Beer Philadelphia Yards Brewing Company Food & Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles OTA observations: Carson Wentz is back, and practicing fully
072818_Wentz-Carson_usat

Election 2019

Despite quiet campaign, Kenney handily wins Dem mayoral primary in Philly
Jim Kenney

Movies

A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019
Movies in Clark Park

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Five burning questions as Phillies pass first quarter of 2019 season
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies

Travel

Take Lyft to the Jersey Shore for flat rate with new Beach Pass program
Carroll - Wildwood Beach Lifeguards

Prevention

Five ways to lower your blood pressure
06282018_blood_pressure_unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved