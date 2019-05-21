Franklin Fountain launches ice cream subscriptions, just in time for summer

Have you ever been craving ice cream, only to open your freezer and realize you're all out? Or, have you ever been specifically craving Franklin Fountain's creamy, handmade ice cream, but you can't make the trip to the shop in Old City for a scoop?

Well, ice cream lovers, here's some good news as we enter summer.

For the first time, Franklin Fountain is offering a subscription service. Members of the Ice Cream Explorer's Club (Aw, cute!) will receive two ice cream pints a month. So, no matter what time that ice cream craving hits, you'll be able to open your fridge and satisfy your sweet tooth with a cold treat from one of Philly's best parlors.

Members will have access to flavors not usually available at Franklin Fountain, Franklin Ice Cream Bar next door, or the three seasonal outposts at the Delaware River waterfront.

These adventurous flavors may include rhubarb and lemon, avocado passion fruit, or vegan hazelnut milk and chocolate.

Also, members will get the first taste of seasonal cult favorites, like honeycomb and carrot cake.

"The Franklin Ice Cream Department has always been inspired by Benjamin Franklin, the tinkerer, the innovator, the scientist," said co-owner Eric Berley.

"Beyond many of our classic, seasonal and featured flavors we're known for, there are three story themes, which underpin much of our trial work as well: historically-rooted 'Forgotten Flavors,' culturally-driven 'Ethnographic Flavors' and farm-inspired 'Ingredient Flavors,'" she explained.



To join the Ice Cream Explorer's Club, the price is $48 for three months, $92 for six months and $184 for 12 months. Each month, members will get one exclusive flavor and a seasonal flavor.

In addition, Shane Confectionery in Old City is also launching a subscription service for its chocolate bars. Members of the Voyagers Club will get two bars each month – one that's a classic or seasonal bar, and one that's new and innovative. The price is $54 for three months, $103 for six months and $207 for 12 months.

Subscriptions are pick-up only on the 1st and the 15th of the month at Franklin Ice Cream Bar (112 Market St.) for ice cream, and at Shane Confectionery (110 Market St.) for chocolate bars.

If interested, here's where you can sign up.

