May 21, 2019

Food & Wine names Philly's Cadence as No. 1 pick for Best New Restaurant

Time to make a reservation at the South Kensington BYOB that was ranked the best new spot to eat in America for 2019

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Chefs Jon Nodler and Michael Fry, and Pastry Chef Samantha Kincaid opened Cadence, a new-American BYOB, at 161 W. Girard Ave.

Food & Wine picked "neighborhood charmer" Cadence in South Kensington as its No. 1 for the magazine's Best New Restaurants 2019 list.

The Philly BYOB beat out other restaurants making a name for themselves in places like New York City, Los Angeles and Austin.

Chefs Michael Fry, Samantha Kincaid and Jon Nodler opened Cadence in March 2018 at 161 W. Girard Ave. The restaurant serves new-American cuisine, with a focus on seasonal ingredients from the region, and has both à la carte options and a four-course menu, as well as a thoughtful nonalcoholic drink selection.

"Simple pleasures and serious food – for once, you don’t have to choose between them," states Food & Wine as for why Cadence won the top spot on their annual list.

The magazine praises Cadence for being a "feel-good restaurant" with "basic goodness that carries through in every exchange," and also states "Both savory and sweet are handled with a masterful command of acid here."

Read the full review from Food & Wine.

