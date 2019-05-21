Three-course dinner is $35 during Sunday Supper at a.kitchen

May 21, 2019
Beginning Memorial Day weekend, a.kitchen in Rittenhouse will debut Sunday Supper, where guests can enjoy three courses for $35.
The menu by chef Eli Collins will change each week, but the meal will always be seasonally-inspired.
Below are the upcoming Sunday Supper dinners.
• Escarole Caesar
• Grilled flatbread with pesto
• Rabbit-mushroom lasagna with spring vegetable ragout
• Spanish omelette with grilled peppers
• Seafood escabeche with pimenton (paprika) and aioli
• Flank steak skewer with green garlic chimichurri sauce
• Beet, red pepper and walnut muhamarra (dip)
• Charred cucumber tabbouleh
• Chermoula braised monkfish
• Deviled eggs
• Cheddar Cornbread, “Hot Chicken” Schmaltz
• Short Rib on the Bone, with cole slaw and macaroni salad
• Grilled melon, radicchio and lardo with Calabrian chili
• Summer bean and tomato with whipped ricotta
• Lamb ragout with baked semolina gnocchi
a.kitchen is located at 135 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. The restaurant, operated by High Street Hospitality Group, offers bistro-style cuisine and is known for its diverse wine list.
