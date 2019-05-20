More Events:

May 20, 2019

Enjoy $1 deals at the Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll

You don't need to spend a lot to enjoy the popular street festival in University City

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Deals
Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia™

Since its debut in 2010, the Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll has grown into a hugely popular event.

University City's popular Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll is coming up on Thursday, June 6, and will also take place at the end of summer on Thursday, Sept. 12.

On both dates, businesses will offer $1 deals from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., plus there will be live music and free, family-friendly entertainment.

RELATED: QVC Beauty Bash attendees will go home with goodie bags worth $600 | For $5, work out at the Comcast Center

Bring all your spare dollar bills to purchase a range of foods, such as chicken wings, avocado toast, pizza, mini tacos, poundcake slices, popsicles and vegetable spring rolls.

A dollar will also get you things like beer, theater tickets, pet toys, sunglasses and notecards.

As for the entertainment, June's lineup includes face painting, drumline performances and '90s music.

In total, the stroll is around 1 mile long, stretching from 43rd to 52nd on Baltimore Avenue. It will take place rain or shine, and attracts crowds in the thousands. The busiest time to visit is around 7:30 p.m.

Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll

Thursday, June 6 and Thursday, Sept. 12
5:30-8:30 p.m. | $1 deals
Baltimore Avenue, from 43rd to 52nd streets

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Deals Philadelphia Food & Drink University City Festivals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Here are all of Eagles WR DeSean Jackson's targets in 2018, with analysis
052019DeSeanJackson

Primary Election

2019 Pennsylvania primary: What you need to know
Primary Kenney Williams Butkovitz 05152019

Television

The 'Game of Thrones' finale sucked, and here’s why
Game of Thrones season 8

Phillies

Phillies prospect watch: First rounders Mickey Moniak, Adam Haseley, Alec Bohm, all red-hot
Adam-Haseley-Phillies-prospect-051919_USAT

Children's Health

Most youth who suddenly die playing sports are middle schoolers, study finds
Youth Deaths Basketball Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Rankings

Philadelphia ranked 4th best city for driving
Carroll - Traffic Cameras Dangerous Roads

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved