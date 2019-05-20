Enjoy $1 deals at the Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll

University City's popular Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll is coming up on Thursday, June 6, and will also take place at the end of summer on Thursday, Sept. 12.

On both dates, businesses will offer $1 deals from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., plus there will be live music and free, family-friendly entertainment.

Bring all your spare dollar bills to purchase a range of foods, such as chicken wings, avocado toast, pizza, mini tacos, poundcake slices, popsicles and vegetable spring rolls.

A dollar will also get you things like beer, theater tickets, pet toys, sunglasses and notecards.

As for the entertainment, June's lineup includes face painting, drumline performances and '90s music.

In total, the stroll is around 1 mile long, stretching from 43rd to 52nd on Baltimore Avenue. It will take place rain or shine, and attracts crowds in the thousands. The busiest time to visit is around 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 6 and Thursday, Sept. 12

5:30-8:30 p.m. | $1 deals

Baltimore Avenue, from 43rd to 52nd streets



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.