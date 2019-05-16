For $5, work out at the Comcast Center

May 16, 2019
On Tuesday, May 21, there will be a fitness event at the concourse at the Comcast Center.
Attendees will be treated to fitness demos by Bar Method Rittenhouse, a boutique fitness studio offering barre classes, and Rhythmlab, which provides music-driven workouts.
In addition, Endeavor Athletic, Purebag and Athleta will also open pop-up apparel shops at the event, Piperwai will have samples of natural beauty products and Greens & Grains will give out acai bowls and juices.
Tickets to attend are $5 and can be purchased here. The event will take place 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 21
5-7 p.m. | $5 per person
The concourse at the Comcast Center
1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.