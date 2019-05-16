More Events:

May 16, 2019

For $5, work out at the Comcast Center

There will be fitness demos, athletic wear pop-up shops, acai bowls and green juice

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Comcast Center _ Carroll Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Comcast Center in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, May 21, there will be a fitness event at the concourse at the Comcast Center.

Attendees will be treated to fitness demos by Bar Method Rittenhouse, a boutique fitness studio offering barre classes, and Rhythmlab, which provides music-driven workouts.

RELATED: Daybreaker pool party happening at Vesper Dayclub in Northern Liberties

In addition, Endeavor Athletic, Purebag and Athleta will also open pop-up apparel shops at the event, Piperwai will have samples of natural beauty products and Greens & Grains will give out acai bowls and juices.

Tickets to attend are $5 and can be purchased here. The event will take place 5 to 7 p.m.

Spring into Fitness

Tuesday, May 21
5-7 p.m. | $5 per person
The concourse at the Comcast Center
1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103

