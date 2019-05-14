More Events:

May 14, 2019

Daybreaker pool party happening at Vesper Dayclub in Northern Liberties

Work up a sweat during poolside yoga and dancing this weekend

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Dancing
Vesper Dayclub in Northern Liberties Courtesy of/Neff Associates

Join a poolside workout at Vesper Dayclub on May 18.

The next Daybreaker, the yoga and dance party workout that pops up at exciting locations each month, will take place poolside at Vesper Dayclub in Northern Liberties on Saturday, May 18.

Attendees are invited to wear their swimsuits and since May is Mental Health Awareness Month, accent their look with the color green.

RELATED: On National Bike to Work Day, get a free bicycle check-up in Old City | Shop The Food Trust’s Market at Cherry Street Pier on Saturdays | What it's really like at Daybreaker, the early morning dance party

The event is "designed to nurture our souls with sunshine, cannonballs and non-stop dancing to celebrate this special season of healthy minds and happy souls," according to Daybreaker.

Normally, Daybreaker would start at sunrise but this month's pool party will kick off at a later time, 9 a.m.

The event starts with an hour-long yoga session, then after, attendees dance for two hours while a DJ spins tunes.

To keep everyone's energy up, there will be free kombucha and breakfast bites.

When purchasing tickets, choose to go for the whole event or just the dance portion. If attending yoga, remember to bring your own mat.

Vesper Dayclub in Northern LibertiesCourtesy of/Neff Associates

Vesper Dayclub in Northern Liberties.


Daybreaker: Bloom and Bass Pool Party

Saturday, May 18
9 a.m. to noon | $20-$35 per person
Vesper Dayclub
1031 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia PA 19123

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Dancing Philadelphia Mental Health Mental Health Awareness Parties Yoga Pools

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Transportation

NJ Transit train service between Atlantic City and Philadelphia restored
NJ Transit Atlantic city train

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says he's finished recording new album 'Eternal Atake'
lil uzi vert eternal atake

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Bryce Harper's recent slump shouldn't be a surprise — or a cause for concern
Bryce-Harper_051519_usat

Alternative Medicine

Lavender is rising through the ranks of anti-anxiety medications
lavender anxiety treatment

Family-Friendly

Peddler's Village to host 41st annual Strawberry Festival
Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved