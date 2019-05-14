Daybreaker pool party happening at Vesper Dayclub in Northern Liberties

The next Daybreaker, the yoga and dance party workout that pops up at exciting locations each month, will take place poolside at Vesper Dayclub in Northern Liberties on Saturday, May 18.

Attendees are invited to wear their swimsuits and since May is Mental Health Awareness Month, accent their look with the color green.

The event is "designed to nurture our souls with sunshine, cannonballs and non-stop dancing to celebrate this special season of healthy minds and happy souls," according to Daybreaker.



Normally, Daybreaker would start at sunrise but this month's pool party will kick off at a later time, 9 a.m.

The event starts with an hour-long yoga session, then after, attendees dance for two hours while a DJ spins tunes.

To keep everyone's energy up, there will be free kombucha and breakfast bites.

When purchasing tickets, choose to go for the whole event or just the dance portion. If attending yoga, remember to bring your own mat.

Courtesy of/Neff Associates Vesper Dayclub in Northern Liberties.

Saturday, May 18

9 a.m. to noon | $20-$35 per person

Vesper Dayclub

1031 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia PA 19123



