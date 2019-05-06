On National Bike to Work Day, get a free bicycle check-up in Old City

National Bike to Work Day is coming up on Friday, May 17. The day draws attention to the benefits of cycling – from saving money to improving health.

If you're someone who regularly uses a bike to commute to and from work, you may want to stop by Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City on the holiday.

For the seventh year, local bike shop Keswick Cycle will have mechanics on-site providing free bicycle tune-ups to anyone who rides by.

Stop by between 7 and 9 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. or 5 and 7 p.m.

There will be snacks and drinks from Red Owl Tavern, too, and a raffle to win a new Fuji bike. Raffle tickets will be $2 each or three for $5, with all proceeds going to Kimpton partner No Kid Hungry.



Complimentary Cycle Check-Ups

Friday, May 17

7-9 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. | Free

Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia

433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



