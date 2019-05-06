More Events:

May 06, 2019

On National Bike to Work Day, get a free bicycle check-up in Old City

Biking to work can improve your health and lessen your carbon footprint

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Cycling
Carroll - Cycling in Center City Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A cyclist rides west on JFK Boulevard in Center City Philadelphia, Nov. 2, 2016.

National Bike to Work Day is coming up on Friday, May 17. The day draws attention to the benefits of cycling – from saving money to improving health.

If you're someone who regularly uses a bike to commute to and from work, you may want to stop by Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City on the holiday.

For the seventh year, local bike shop Keswick Cycle will have mechanics on-site providing free bicycle tune-ups to anyone who rides by.

Stop by between 7 and 9 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. or 5 and 7 p.m.

There will be snacks and drinks from Red Owl Tavern, too, and a raffle to win a new Fuji bike. Raffle tickets will be $2 each or three for $5, with all proceeds going to Kimpton partner No Kid Hungry.

Complimentary Cycle Check-Ups

Friday, May 17
7-9 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. | Free
Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia
433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

