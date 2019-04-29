More Events:

April 29, 2019

Roots2Rise hosting yoga classes on the Manayunk Bridge

Sunday mornings work out while taking in stunning views from the trail

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
This spring and summer, Roots2Rise will host yoga classes on the Manayunk Bridge, a pedestrian and bike trail over the Schuylkill River.

Yoga will take place 10 to 11 a.m. on Sundays, staring May 19.

Roots2Rise's mission is to make yoga and mindfulness accessible to populations, demographics and communities where it has not been traditionally available.

To support their mission, the nonprofit is asking for a suggested $5 donation to attend each class at the bridge.

Attendees should remember to bring their own yoga mat, water and towel.

Yoga on the Manayunk Bridge

Sundays starting May 19
10-11 a.m. | $5 suggested donation
Manayunk Bridge

